Westlife Foodworld Ltd Balance Sheet

756.2
(-4.46%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.19

31.19

31.2

31.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

467.08

454.4

457.26

454.9

Net Worth

498.27

485.59

488.46

486.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

2.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

498.27

487.6

488.46

486.06

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

490.33

482.06

481.43

479.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.81

5.39

5.96

5.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0

0.54

5.33

Debtor Days

4,524.3

Other Current Assets

8.37

5.51

5.57

0.06

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.1

-0.08

-0.05

Creditor Days

42.44

Other Current Liabilities

-0.53

-0.02

-0.07

-0.12

Cash

0.12

0.15

1.07

1.36

Total Assets

498.26

487.6

488.46

486.06

