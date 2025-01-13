Westlife Foodworld Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.19
31.19
31.2
31.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
467.08
454.4
457.26
454.9
Net Worth
498.27
485.59
488.46
486.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
2.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
498.27
487.6
488.46
486.06
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
490.33
482.06
481.43
479.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.81
5.39
5.96
5.22
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0
0.54
5.33
Debtor Days
4,524.3
Other Current Assets
8.37
5.51
5.57
0.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.1
-0.08
-0.05
Creditor Days
42.44
Other Current Liabilities
-0.53
-0.02
-0.07
-0.12
Cash
0.12
0.15
1.07
1.36
Total Assets
498.26
487.6
488.46
486.06
