Westlife Foodworld Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.3
-0.52
-0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.84
0.08
1.42
1.1
Other operating items
Operating
0.43
-0.22
0.88
0.79
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.43
-0.22
0.88
0.79
Equity raised
907.22
902.05
898.87
896.06
Investing
2.18
2.12
0
412.9
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
909.84
903.94
899.76
1,309.75
