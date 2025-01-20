iifl-logo-icon 1
Westlife Foodworld Ltd Key Ratios

754.5
(4.17%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:19:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Westlife Foodworld Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.29

36.38

21.92

11.68

Op profit growth

-78.06

176.68

64.76

10.14

EBIT growth

-154.57

218.2

756.15

-161.18

Net profit growth

1,253.06

-157.15

-206.08

-527.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.76

13.82

6.81

5.04

EBIT margin

-4.9

5.72

2.45

0.34

Net profit margin

-10.08

-0.47

1.13

-1.3

RoCE

-3.22

7.79

3.85

0.46

RoNW

-4.69

-0.32

0.6

-0.56

RoA

-1.65

-0.16

0.44

-0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.38

-0.47

0.83

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.34

-9.36

-3.49

-4.87

Book value per share

30.88

37.06

34.85

33.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

-71.97

-681.27

385.54

0

P/CEPS

-29.92

-34.2

-91.51

-43.8

P/B

14.86

8.63

9.18

6.29

EV/EBIDTA

88.88

26.19

54.15

52.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.05

18.14

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2.5

1.31

1.82

1.78

Inventory days

16.22

8.82

10.27

11.38

Creditor days

-70.3

-40.92

-42.61

-42.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.57

-1.09

-1.85

-0.21

Net debt / equity

1.98

1.66

0.31

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

20.38

4.49

2.23

3.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-35.32

-34.77

-37.44

-39.35

Employee costs

-18.07

-14.16

-15.11

-15.11

Other costs

-41.84

-37.23

-40.62

-40.48

