|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.29
36.38
21.92
11.68
Op profit growth
-78.06
176.68
64.76
10.14
EBIT growth
-154.57
218.2
756.15
-161.18
Net profit growth
1,253.06
-157.15
-206.08
-527.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.76
13.82
6.81
5.04
EBIT margin
-4.9
5.72
2.45
0.34
Net profit margin
-10.08
-0.47
1.13
-1.3
RoCE
-3.22
7.79
3.85
0.46
RoNW
-4.69
-0.32
0.6
-0.56
RoA
-1.65
-0.16
0.44
-0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.38
-0.47
0.83
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.34
-9.36
-3.49
-4.87
Book value per share
30.88
37.06
34.85
33.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
-71.97
-681.27
385.54
0
P/CEPS
-29.92
-34.2
-91.51
-43.8
P/B
14.86
8.63
9.18
6.29
EV/EBIDTA
88.88
26.19
54.15
52.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.05
18.14
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2.5
1.31
1.82
1.78
Inventory days
16.22
8.82
10.27
11.38
Creditor days
-70.3
-40.92
-42.61
-42.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.57
-1.09
-1.85
-0.21
Net debt / equity
1.98
1.66
0.31
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
20.38
4.49
2.23
3.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.32
-34.77
-37.44
-39.35
Employee costs
-18.07
-14.16
-15.11
-15.11
Other costs
-41.84
-37.23
-40.62
-40.48
