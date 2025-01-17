Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
692.7
|230.12
|45,552.41
|52.06
|0.17
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
185.14
|472.44
|22,225.46
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
724.3
|0
|11,479.24
|-0.21
|0.47
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
318.05
|468.26
|10,363.37
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.54
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
79.43
|0
|3,897.16
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.