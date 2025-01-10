Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
2.37%
2.37%
2.37%
2.39%
2.39%
Indian
53.87%
53.87%
53.87%
53.87%
53.83%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
35.13%
35.03%
34.82%
34.6%
34.45%
Non-Institutions
8.28%
8.38%
8.59%
8.77%
8.99%
Total Non-Promoter
43.42%
43.41%
43.41%
43.38%
43.45%
Custodian
0.32%
0.32%
0.33%
0.33%
0.31%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
