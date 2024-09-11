|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 11th September, 2024, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The Company submits to the exchange the Declaration of Results of E-Voting and voting at the AGM along with the Scrutinizers Report for the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11th September, 2024 Read less.. Gist of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 11th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) The Company submits to the Stock Exchange the Declaration of Results of the E-Voting and voting at the AGM along with the Scrutinizers Report for the Annual General Meeting held on 11th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)
