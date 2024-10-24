iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Westlife Foodworld Ltd Board Meeting

734.6
(-0.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:55 PM

Westlife Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve unaudited financials for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th October, 2024 - Declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the appointment of Mr. Rajendra Mariwala as an Additional Director (Non Executive, Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. 25th July, 2024. The Company submits to the Stock Exchange the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024 - Approval of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024 - Approval of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202422 Apr 2024
Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Compliance with Regulations 33 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Submission of quarterly financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Company submits to the Stock Exchange the results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report. The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the appointment of Mr. Hrushit Shah as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 9th May, 2024. Due to a typographical error in the Covering Letter, the Company re-submits the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Revised outcome due to a typographical error in the Covering Letter - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve the unaudited financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January, 2024 for the approval of the financial results for the quarter ended December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

Westlife Food: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Westlife Foodworld Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.