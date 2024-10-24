Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve unaudited financials for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th October, 2024 - Declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the appointment of Mr. Rajendra Mariwala as an Additional Director (Non Executive, Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f. 25th July, 2024. The Company submits to the Stock Exchange the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024 - Approval of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th July, 2024 - Approval of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

Westlife Foodworld Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Compliance with Regulations 33 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Submission of quarterly financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Company submits to the Stock Exchange the results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report. The Company informs the Stock Exchange of the appointment of Mr. Hrushit Shah as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 9th May, 2024. Due to a typographical error in the Covering Letter, the Company re-submits the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Revised outcome due to a typographical error in the Covering Letter - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024