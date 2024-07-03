iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Share Price

354.4
(1.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open349.05
  • Day's High374.65
  • 52 Wk High401
  • Prev. Close348.85
  • Day's Low348.05
  • 52 Wk Low 259.31
  • Turnover (lac)10,856.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value38.15
  • EPS0.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,364.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sapphire Foods India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Quick Service Restaurant

Open

349.05

Prev. Close

348.85

Turnover(Lac.)

10,856.9

Day's High

374.65

Day's Low

348.05

52 Week's High

401

52 Week's Low

259.31

Book Value

38.15

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,364.69

P/E

0

EPS

0.69

Divi. Yield

0

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sapphire Foods India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sapphire Foods India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.93%

Foreign: 23.93%

Indian: 2.26%

Non-Promoter- 68.56%

Institutions: 68.56%

Non-Institutions: 5.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sapphire Foods India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.7

63.54

63.54

52.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,165.38

1,086.78

978.09

462.13

Net Worth

1,229.08

1,150.32

1,041.63

514.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,398.15

805.17

1,103.56

960.49

yoy growth (%)

73.64

-27.03

14.89

Raw materials

-418.9

-242.5

-353.32

-315.23

As % of sales

29.96

30.11

32.01

32.81

Employee costs

-211.68

-148.39

-179.84

-158.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

24.8

-96.7

-58.63

-42.05

Depreciation

-180.14

-174.45

-155.56

-54.52

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

160.03

-5.98

68.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

73.64

-27.03

14.89

Op profit growth

163.35

-38.24

652.8

EBIT growth

-395.38

-2,063.87

-106.06

Net profit growth

-125.65

-30.38

230.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,594.28

2,265.57

1,721.57

1,019.62

1,340.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,594.28

2,265.57

1,721.57

1,019.62

1,340.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.44

31.09

37.98

61.62

11.32

View Annually Results

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

JUBLFOOD

759.1

252.9750,075.6552.060.161,466.8834.67

Devyani International Ltd

DEVYANI

190.08

487.8222,949.221.020835.649.21

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

WESTLIFE

800.55

012,474.11-0.210.430.2732.08

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

SAPPHIRE

348.85

011,197.94-15.460590.7538.55

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

RBA

83.18

04,152.94-16.580492.1236.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

SANJAY PUROHIT

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sunil Chandiramani

Nominee

Sumeet Narang

Nominee

VIKRAM RANJAN AGARWAL

Independent Director

Anu Aggarwal

Independent Director

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Nominee

KABIR KISHIN THAKUR

Nominee

Vinod Nambiar

Nominee

Norbert Fernandes

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sachin Dudam

Additional Director

Rohitt Mutthoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Summary

Sapphire Foods India Limited was initially incorporated with the name Samarjit Advisors Private Limited on 10 November, 2009. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Sapphire Foods India Private Limited on 07 January, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sapphire Foods India Limited on 15 June, 2021. The Company is a leading Yum franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with presence in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. It is engaged in the franchise business of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India. The Company started their operations in September, 2015, following the acquisition of about 270 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India and Sri Lanka by a group of leading Private Equity firms and managed by a team of professionals. On 08 March 2017,the company has allotted 41088390 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders in the ratio of 70:1.During the FY2020,the company has allotted 7136094 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 339 per share on conversion of CCPS and CCDs.On 03 August 2020,the company has allotted 2184520 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 187 per share on rights basis.As on 31 March 2021,the company has one direct subsidiary and 3 indirect subsidiaries under its roof. On 05 August 2021,the company has allotted 9189789 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 505.13 per share on preferential basis.On the same day,the company also allotted 183682 equity
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sapphire Foods India Ltd share price today?

The Sapphire Foods India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹354.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sapphire Foods India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is ₹11364.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sapphire Foods India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is 0 and 9.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sapphire Foods India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sapphire Foods India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is ₹259.31 and ₹401 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sapphire Foods India Ltd?

Sapphire Foods India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.56%, 3 Years at 13.11%, 1 Year at 23.81%, 6 Month at 9.96%, 3 Month at -0.48% and 1 Month at 3.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sapphire Foods India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.20 %
Institutions - 68.57 %
Public - 5.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.