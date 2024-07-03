Summary

Sapphire Foods India Limited was initially incorporated with the name Samarjit Advisors Private Limited on 10 November, 2009. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Sapphire Foods India Private Limited on 07 January, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sapphire Foods India Limited on 15 June, 2021. The Company is a leading Yum franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with presence in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. It is engaged in the franchise business of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India. The Company started their operations in September, 2015, following the acquisition of about 270 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India and Sri Lanka by a group of leading Private Equity firms and managed by a team of professionals. On 08 March 2017,the company has allotted 41088390 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders in the ratio of 70:1.During the FY2020,the company has allotted 7136094 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 339 per share on conversion of CCPS and CCDs.On 03 August 2020,the company has allotted 2184520 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 187 per share on rights basis.As on 31 March 2021,the company has one direct subsidiary and 3 indirect subsidiaries under its roof. On 05 August 2021,the company has allotted 9189789 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 505.13 per share on preferential basis.On the same day,the company also allotted 183682 equity

