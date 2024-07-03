Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorQuick Service Restaurant
Open₹349.05
Prev. Close₹348.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,856.9
Day's High₹374.65
Day's Low₹348.05
52 Week's High₹401
52 Week's Low₹259.31
Book Value₹38.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,364.69
P/E0
EPS0.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.7
63.54
63.54
52.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,165.38
1,086.78
978.09
462.13
Net Worth
1,229.08
1,150.32
1,041.63
514.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,398.15
805.17
1,103.56
960.49
yoy growth (%)
73.64
-27.03
14.89
Raw materials
-418.9
-242.5
-353.32
-315.23
As % of sales
29.96
30.11
32.01
32.81
Employee costs
-211.68
-148.39
-179.84
-158.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
24.8
-96.7
-58.63
-42.05
Depreciation
-180.14
-174.45
-155.56
-54.52
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
160.03
-5.98
68.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
73.64
-27.03
14.89
Op profit growth
163.35
-38.24
652.8
EBIT growth
-395.38
-2,063.87
-106.06
Net profit growth
-125.65
-30.38
230.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,594.28
2,265.57
1,721.57
1,019.62
1,340.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,594.28
2,265.57
1,721.57
1,019.62
1,340.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.44
31.09
37.98
61.62
11.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
JUBLFOOD
759.1
|252.97
|50,075.65
|52.06
|0.16
|1,466.88
|34.67
Devyani International Ltd
DEVYANI
190.08
|487.82
|22,949.22
|1.02
|0
|835.64
|9.21
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
WESTLIFE
800.55
|0
|12,474.11
|-0.21
|0.43
|0.27
|32.08
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
SAPPHIRE
348.85
|0
|11,197.94
|-15.46
|0
|590.75
|38.55
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
RBA
83.18
|0
|4,152.94
|-16.58
|0
|492.12
|36.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
SANJAY PUROHIT
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sunil Chandiramani
Nominee
Sumeet Narang
Nominee
VIKRAM RANJAN AGARWAL
Independent Director
Anu Aggarwal
Independent Director
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Nominee
KABIR KISHIN THAKUR
Nominee
Vinod Nambiar
Nominee
Norbert Fernandes
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sachin Dudam
Additional Director
Rohitt Mutthoo
Reports by Sapphire Foods India Ltd
Summary
Sapphire Foods India Limited was initially incorporated with the name Samarjit Advisors Private Limited on 10 November, 2009. Subsequently, the Company changed the name to Sapphire Foods India Private Limited on 07 January, 2015. Thereafter, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Sapphire Foods India Limited on 15 June, 2021. The Company is a leading Yum franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with presence in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. It is engaged in the franchise business of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India. The Company started their operations in September, 2015, following the acquisition of about 270 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in India and Sri Lanka by a group of leading Private Equity firms and managed by a team of professionals. On 08 March 2017,the company has allotted 41088390 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders in the ratio of 70:1.During the FY2020,the company has allotted 7136094 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 339 per share on conversion of CCPS and CCDs.On 03 August 2020,the company has allotted 2184520 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 187 per share on rights basis.As on 31 March 2021,the company has one direct subsidiary and 3 indirect subsidiaries under its roof. On 05 August 2021,the company has allotted 9189789 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 505.13 per share on preferential basis.On the same day,the company also allotted 183682 equity
Read More
The Sapphire Foods India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹354.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is ₹11364.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is 0 and 9.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sapphire Foods India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sapphire Foods India Ltd is ₹259.31 and ₹401 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sapphire Foods India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.56%, 3 Years at 13.11%, 1 Year at 23.81%, 6 Month at 9.96%, 3 Month at -0.48% and 1 Month at 3.18%.
