Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 19, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of equity shares. Sapphire Foods India limited has informed exchange that record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivison is 5th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD (543397) RECORD DATE 05.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/09/2024 DR-709/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE806T01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.08.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Sapphire Foods India Limited (SAPPHIRE) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 05, 2024. Symbol SAPPHIRE Company Name Sapphire Foods India Limited New ISIN INE806T01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 05, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Ruchi Jaiswal Manager (As Per Nse Circular Dated on 30.08.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240826-21 dated August 26, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD (543397) New ISIN No. INE806T01020 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-09-2024 (DR- 709/2024-2025) (As per Bse notice dated on 02.09.2024)