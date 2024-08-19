iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Split

318.2
(-1.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Sapphire Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split19 Jun 20245 Sep 20245 Sep 2024102
Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 19, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of equity shares. Sapphire Foods India limited has informed exchange that record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivison is 5th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD (543397) RECORD DATE 05.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/09/2024 DR-709/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE806T01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.08.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Sapphire Foods India Limited (SAPPHIRE) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 05, 2024. Symbol SAPPHIRE Company Name Sapphire Foods India Limited New ISIN INE806T01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 05, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Ruchi Jaiswal Manager (As Per Nse Circular Dated on 30.08.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240826-21 dated August 26, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LTD (543397) New ISIN No. INE806T01020 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-09-2024 (DR- 709/2024-2025) (As per Bse notice dated on 02.09.2024)

Sapphire Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.