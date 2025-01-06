iifl-logo-icon 1
Sapphire Foods India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

354.4
(1.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Sapphire Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

24.8

-96.7

-58.63

-42.05

Depreciation

-180.14

-174.45

-155.56

-54.52

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

160.03

-5.98

68.48

Other operating items

Operating

4.68

-277.13

-145.72

Capital expenditure

473.63

111.11

612.47

Free cash flow

478.31

-166.02

466.74

Equity raised

1,426.16

1,065.62

1,110.56

Investing

133.77

15.48

72.63

Financing

1,172.33

1,021.95

601.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,210.58

1,937.02

2,251.05

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

