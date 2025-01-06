Sapphire Foods India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
24.8
-96.7
-58.63
-42.05
Depreciation
-180.14
-174.45
-155.56
-54.52
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
160.03
-5.98
68.48
Other operating items
Operating
4.68
-277.13
-145.72
Capital expenditure
473.63
111.11
612.47
Free cash flow
478.31
-166.02
466.74
Equity raised
1,426.16
1,065.62
1,110.56
Investing
133.77
15.48
72.63
Financing
1,172.33
1,021.95
601.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,210.58
1,937.02
2,251.05
