Sapphire Foods India Ltd Key Ratios

314.85
(-1.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.84

Op profit growth

145.19

EBIT growth

-659.8

Net profit growth

-147.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.71

12.2

EBIT margin

7.52

-2.26

Net profit margin

2.69

-9.65

RoCE

8.81

RoNW

1.56

RoA

0.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.24

-18.92

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-26.29

-58.26

Book value per share

158.49

90.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

40.8

P/CEPS

-11.23

P/B

1.86

EV/EBIDTA

28.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-10.5

1.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2.31

Inventory days

12.04

Creditor days

-51.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.65

0.3

Net debt / equity

0.53

1.23

Net debt / op. profit

1.75

4.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-30.65

-30.39

Employee costs

-15.91

-19.18

Other costs

-35.7

-38.21

