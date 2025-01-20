Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.84
Op profit growth
145.19
EBIT growth
-659.8
Net profit growth
-147.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.71
12.2
EBIT margin
7.52
-2.26
Net profit margin
2.69
-9.65
RoCE
8.81
RoNW
1.56
RoA
0.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.24
-18.92
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-26.29
-58.26
Book value per share
158.49
90.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
40.8
P/CEPS
-11.23
P/B
1.86
EV/EBIDTA
28.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-10.5
1.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2.31
Inventory days
12.04
Creditor days
-51.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.65
0.3
Net debt / equity
0.53
1.23
Net debt / op. profit
1.75
4.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-30.65
-30.39
Employee costs
-15.91
-19.18
Other costs
-35.7
-38.21
