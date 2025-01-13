Sapphire Foods India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.7
63.54
63.54
52.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,165.38
1,086.78
978.09
462.13
Net Worth
1,229.08
1,150.32
1,041.63
514.92
Minority Interest
Debt
1,102.92
908.4
725.79
569.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
102.16
6.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,434.16
2,064.76
1,767.42
1,084.84
Fixed Assets
2,012.26
1,628
1,216.22
896.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.27
103.95
321.11
187.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
216.76
131.36
0
0
Networking Capital
20.31
7.29
0.44
-34.79
Inventories
66.23
74.01
49.64
33.55
Inventory Days
12.95
15.2
Sundry Debtors
29.31
15.4
11.84
5.98
Debtor Days
3.09
2.71
Other Current Assets
202.88
247.94
252.34
95.4
Sundry Creditors
-223.96
-252.22
-206.03
-126.89
Creditor Days
53.78
57.52
Other Current Liabilities
-54.14
-77.84
-107.34
-42.83
Cash
144.57
194.17
229.65
36.13
Total Assets
2,434.17
2,064.77
1,767.43
1,084.84
