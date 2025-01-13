iifl-logo-icon 1
Sapphire Foods India Ltd Balance Sheet

320.5
(-2.48%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.7

63.54

63.54

52.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,165.38

1,086.78

978.09

462.13

Net Worth

1,229.08

1,150.32

1,041.63

514.92

Minority Interest

Debt

1,102.92

908.4

725.79

569.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

102.16

6.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,434.16

2,064.76

1,767.42

1,084.84

Fixed Assets

2,012.26

1,628

1,216.22

896.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

40.27

103.95

321.11

187.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

216.76

131.36

0

0

Networking Capital

20.31

7.29

0.44

-34.79

Inventories

66.23

74.01

49.64

33.55

Inventory Days

12.95

15.2

Sundry Debtors

29.31

15.4

11.84

5.98

Debtor Days

3.09

2.71

Other Current Assets

202.88

247.94

252.34

95.4

Sundry Creditors

-223.96

-252.22

-206.03

-126.89

Creditor Days

53.78

57.52

Other Current Liabilities

-54.14

-77.84

-107.34

-42.83

Cash

144.57

194.17

229.65

36.13

Total Assets

2,434.17

2,064.77

1,767.43

1,084.84

