|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,398.15
805.17
1,103.56
960.49
yoy growth (%)
73.64
-27.03
14.89
Raw materials
-418.9
-242.5
-353.32
-315.23
As % of sales
29.96
30.11
32.01
32.81
Employee costs
-211.68
-148.39
-179.84
-158.42
As % of sales
15.14
18.42
16.29
16.49
Other costs
-529.97
-324.06
-424.31
-467.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.9
40.24
38.44
48.66
Operating profit
237.59
90.21
146.09
19.4
OPM
16.99
11.2
13.23
2.02
Depreciation
-180.14
-174.45
-155.56
-54.52
Interest expense
-66.73
-65.71
-60.21
-16.03
Other income
34.09
53.24
11.05
9.1
Profit before tax
24.8
-96.7
-58.63
-42.05
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.8
-96.7
-58.63
-42.05
Exceptional items
0
0
-80.27
0
Net profit
24.8
-96.7
-138.91
-42.05
yoy growth (%)
-125.65
-30.38
230.34
NPM
1.77
-12.01
-12.58
-4.37
