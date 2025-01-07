iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

352.9
(-0.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,398.15

805.17

1,103.56

960.49

yoy growth (%)

73.64

-27.03

14.89

Raw materials

-418.9

-242.5

-353.32

-315.23

As % of sales

29.96

30.11

32.01

32.81

Employee costs

-211.68

-148.39

-179.84

-158.42

As % of sales

15.14

18.42

16.29

16.49

Other costs

-529.97

-324.06

-424.31

-467.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.9

40.24

38.44

48.66

Operating profit

237.59

90.21

146.09

19.4

OPM

16.99

11.2

13.23

2.02

Depreciation

-180.14

-174.45

-155.56

-54.52

Interest expense

-66.73

-65.71

-60.21

-16.03

Other income

34.09

53.24

11.05

9.1

Profit before tax

24.8

-96.7

-58.63

-42.05

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.8

-96.7

-58.63

-42.05

Exceptional items

0

0

-80.27

0

Net profit

24.8

-96.7

-138.91

-42.05

yoy growth (%)

-125.65

-30.38

230.34

NPM

1.77

-12.01

-12.58

-4.37

Sapphire Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.