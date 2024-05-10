To the Members of Sapphire Foods India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sapphire Foods India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.in which are included the financial statements for the year ended on that date audited by the other auditors of the Companys merged subsidiaries namely Gamma Pizzakraft Overseas Private Limited and Gamma Pizzakraft Private Limited, located in Mumbai, India.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the merged subsidiaries, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of Goodwill (as described in Note 33(a) of the standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the Company has carrying amount of Goodwill of 1,058.61 million pertaining to a single cash generating unit (CGU) i.e KFC brand Our audit procedures included the following: In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets, the company performs an annual impairment assessment of Goodwill and the corresponding cash generating units to determine whether the recoverable value is below the carrying amount as at March 31, 2024. • Obtained an understanding of the process followed by the management to determine the recoverable amounts of cash generating units determined by the Company. For this purpose, the recoverable value of the cash generating unit is based on the value in use model, which has been derived from the discounted cash flow model. The model requires the Company to make significant assumptions such as discount rate, near and longterm revenue growth rate and projected margins which involves inherent uncertainty since they are based on future business prospects and economic outlook. • Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls related to the Companys process relating to review of the annual impairment analysis. Changes in certain methodologies and assumptions can lead to significant changes in the assessment of the recoverable value. • Assessed Companys valuation methodology applied in determining recoverable value including the reasonableness of identification of cash generating units and around the key drivers (cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates, forecasted margins and terminal growth rates) based on our knowledge of the Company and Industry. Compared the historical accuracy by comparing past forecasts to actual results achieved. Due to the level of judgments involved and its significance to the Companys financial position, this is considered to be a key audit matter. • Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used by the Company. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of cash generating unit. • Assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. Impairment assessment of Investments and Inter Corporate Deposit in Subsidiary (as described in Note 33(b) of the standalone financial statements) The Company has a gross investment amounting to Rs. 215.96 million and inter-corporate deposit (ICD) amounting to Rs. 241.56 million as at 51 March 2024 in its wholly owned subsidiaries namely Gamma Pizzakraft (Lanka) Private Limited. Our audit procedures in respect of impairment evaluation of Investment and ICD in Gamma Pizzakraft (Lanka) Private Limited included the following: Considering the macroeconomic challenges faced by Sri Lanka on account of high inflationary pressures, depletion of forex reserves, significant depreciation of Sri Lankan currency to INR, shortage of fuel, and the Sri Lankan government seeking financial assistance from International Monetary Fund (IMF), the situation provides an indicator for impairment in the investment. In the current year, there has been improvement in the economy, the forex rate has started stabilizing with controlled inflation. • Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls related to the Companys process relating to impairment review. Management has used externalspecialists for determination of discount rates to be applied to the future cash flows as forecasted by the Company to support the computation of recoverable amounts of its investments based on value- in-use method after taking into consideration potential impact of ongoing crisis. • Evaluated the assumptions applied by the Company in relation to the future projections of the business in Sri Lanka including understanding of managements assessment of business impact based on current market and economic conditions arising from the ongoing macroeconomic challenges faced by Sri Lanka. This is a key audit matter as the testing of investment impairment is complex and involves significant judgement. • Assessed Companys valuation methodology applied in determining recoverable value including the reasonableness of the key drivers (cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates, forecasted margins and terminal growth rates) based on our knowledge of the Company and Industry. Compared the historical accuracy by comparing past forecasts to actual results achieved. • Involved internal valuation expert to assist in evaluating the valuation methodology and assumptions around the key drivers of the cash flow forecasts including discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used. • We also assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. • Assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the merged subsidiaries to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of the components which have been audited by us. For the merged subsidiaries included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

In connection with the merger of two wholly owned subsidiaries Gamma Pizzakraft Overseas Private Limited and Gamma Pizzakraft Private Limited into the Company as more fully described in note 41 of the standalone financial statements (referred to as "merged subsidiaries"), we did not audit the comparative financial information of the merged subsidiaries as considered in these standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, whose financial statements reflects total assets of Rs. 1,022.53 million as at March 31, 2023 and total revenues ofRs. 183.63 million and net cash inflows ofRs. 1.74 million for the year ended March 31, 2023.

We also did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of the merged subsidiaries included in the accompanying standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 of the Company whose financial statements and other financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 854.81 million as at March 31, 2024 and the total revenues of Rs. 173.51 million and net cash outflows of 27.39 million for the year ended on that date.

The above financial statements and other financial information has been audited by another auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect to the merged subsidiaries, is based solely on the report of the other auditor, as adjusted for the accounting effects of the Scheme recorded by the Company (in particular, the accounting effects of Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations) and other consequential adjustments, which have been audited by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the merged subsidiaries, as noted in the Other Matter paragraph we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper reports adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the other auditors except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) beiow on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the reports received from the other auditors of the merged subsidiaries.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule U(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 29 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made, if any, using administrative access rights, as described in note 47 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Poonam Todarwal

Partner

Membership Number: 136454

UDIN: 24136454BKFOEO1610

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 10, 2024

"ANNEXURE 1" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(i) (b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification of all assets once in three years. The programme for physical verification in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(i) (c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company.

In case of 13 lease agreements of immovable properties as indicated below as at March 31, 2024 and as disclosed in note 44 to the financial statements, the lease agreements are not duly executed in favour of the Company and hence we are unable to comment on the same.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs. In million) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Leasehold Improvements 12.42 NA NA 3 months to 2 years The original term has expired and these contracts are in the process of getting renewed

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property,

Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies on such physical verification were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in note 14 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the

Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the annual audited financial statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. The Company do not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (c) The Company has granted loans to a company where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(iii) (d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(iii) (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over-dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(iii) (f) As disclosed in note 46 to the financial statements, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand to a companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All Parties (USD in million) Promoters Related Parties (USD in million) Aggregate amount of loans 3.04 - 3.04 - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, there are no undisputed dues in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in million) Period (FY) Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 43.14 2015-16 to 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 ESI Act 16.07 2011 to 2018 ESIC Officer Gujarat Vat Act Sales Tax 3.19 2014-15 to 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 EPF Act 1.17 2014-2015 Provident Fund officer Tamil Nadu GST Act, 2017 Sales Tax 6.82 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 GST 0.05 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner Karnataka Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 62.29 2018- 19 to 2019- 20 Deputy Commissioner Appeal UP Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 14.84 2017-19 Deputy Commissioner Appeal The Gujarat Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 0.27 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Appeal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.47 2016-17 CIT (Appeals) Professional Tax Act Professional Tax Act 0.15 FY-20-21 to FY-22-23 Professional Tax Officer

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix) (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(ix) (d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related partiesare in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 48 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility spend is not applicable to the Company as disclosed in Note 45 of the financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Poonam Todarwal

Partner

Membership Number: 136454

UDIN: 24136454BKFOEO1610

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 10, 2024

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LIMTED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Sapphire Foods India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibilityfor Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in aii material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Other Matters

Our report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company, in so far as it relates to the two merged subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India and merged with the Company in the current year, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such merged subsidiaries.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Poonam Todarwal

Partner

Membership Number: 136454

UDIN: 24136454BKFOEO1610

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 10, 2024