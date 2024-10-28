|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the period ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve stock split of equity shares of the Company. Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 19, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of equity shares. Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19th June 2024 has considered and approved subdivision/split of equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial results for the period ended 31 March 2024 Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024) Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023. Results - Financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
