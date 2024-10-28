iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sapphire Foods India Ltd Board Meeting

324.6
(-2.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:59:58 PM

Sapphire Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the period ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve stock split of equity shares of the Company. Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 19, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of equity shares. Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19th June 2024 has considered and approved subdivision/split of equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202430 Apr 2024
Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial results for the period ended 31 March 2024 Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024) Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Sapphire Foods India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023. Results - Financial results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Sapphire Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sapphire Foods India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.