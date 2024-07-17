|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AGM 09/08/2024 Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed exchange regarding Intimation of Annual General Meeting to be held on 9th August 2024. Annual Report of Sapphire Foods India Limited for the Financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Additional Information / Clarification with respect to the Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024) Sapphire Foods India Limited has informed exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on 9th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Sapphire Foods India Limited has submitted the Exchange Voting Results along with copy of Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on 9th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
