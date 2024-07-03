Summary

Easy Trip Planners Limited was formally incorporated Private Limited Company in the name of Easy Trip Planners Private Limited on June 04, 2008 in India. The Company converted into a Public Company effective from April 12, 2019 and consequently, the name of Company changed from Easy trip Planners Private Limited to Easy trip Planners Limited. The Company is the second-largest online travel agencies in India. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis, in addition to ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.The Company commenced its operations in 2008 by focusing on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel and providing travel agents access to their website to book domestic travel airline tickets to cater to offline travel market in India. Subsequently, by leveraging their B2B2C channel, they commenced operations in B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 by focusing on the growing Indian middle class populations travel requirements. Consequently, due to their presence in B2B2C and B2C channels, they were able to commence operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013 with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporate. Their presence in 3 distinct distribution channel

