SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹18.25
Prev. Close₹15.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹26,399.11
Day's High₹18.25
Day's Low₹15.8
52 Week's High₹27
52 Week's Low₹14.21
Book Value₹1.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,741.41
P/E31.04
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0.32
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
177.2
173.83
43.46
21.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
460.71
213
196.31
143.65
Net Worth
637.91
386.83
239.77
165.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
232.86
138.48
1,903.78
861.5
yoy growth (%)
68.14
-92.72
120.98
Raw materials
0
0
-49.93
-6.4
As % of sales
0
0
2.62
0.74
Employee costs
-23.38
-21.01
-10.85
-6.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
145.05
84.62
20.74
5.33
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.66
-0.31
-0.3
Tax paid
-37.85
-22.32
-7.49
-1.76
Working capital
-35.76
137.87
14.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.14
-92.72
120.98
Op profit growth
74.71
258.9
387.6
EBIT growth
66.97
309.12
292.14
Net profit growth
72.08
370.17
271.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
590.58
448.83
235.37
138.5
141.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
590.58
448.83
235.37
138.5
141.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.51
15.37
14.39
12.25
39.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Nishant Pitti
Whole-time Director
Rikant Pittie
Managing Director
Prashant Pitti
Independent Director
Justice Usha Mehra
Independent Director
Satya Prakash
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Tripathi.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Summary
Easy Trip Planners Limited was formally incorporated Private Limited Company in the name of Easy Trip Planners Private Limited on June 04, 2008 in India. The Company converted into a Public Company effective from April 12, 2019 and consequently, the name of Company changed from Easy trip Planners Private Limited to Easy trip Planners Limited. The Company is the second-largest online travel agencies in India. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis, in addition to ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.The Company commenced its operations in 2008 by focusing on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel and providing travel agents access to their website to book domestic travel airline tickets to cater to offline travel market in India. Subsequently, by leveraging their B2B2C channel, they commenced operations in B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 by focusing on the growing Indian middle class populations travel requirements. Consequently, due to their presence in B2B2C and B2C channels, they were able to commence operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013 with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporate. Their presence in 3 distinct distribution channel
The Easy Trip Planners Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is ₹5741.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is 31.04 and 7.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easy Trip Planners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is ₹14.21 and ₹27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Easy Trip Planners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.96%, 3 Years at -2.69%, 1 Year at -24.27%, 6 Month at -25.97%, 3 Month at -6.57% and 1 Month at -8.60%.
