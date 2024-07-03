iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Easy Trip Planners Ltd Share Price

16.2
(4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.25
  • Day's High18.25
  • 52 Wk High27
  • Prev. Close15.51
  • Day's Low15.8
  • 52 Wk Low 14.21
  • Turnover (lac)26,399.11
  • P/E31.04
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.98
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,741.41
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Easy Trip Planners Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

18.25

Prev. Close

15.51

Turnover(Lac.)

26,399.11

Day's High

18.25

Day's Low

15.8

52 Week's High

27

52 Week's Low

14.21

Book Value

1.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,741.41

P/E

31.04

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0.32

Easy Trip Planners Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 19 Dec, 2023

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Easy Trip Planners Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Easy Trip Planners stock zooms ~12% as stock trades ex-bonus

Easy Trip Planners stock zooms ~12% as stock trades ex-bonus

29 Nov 2024|02:01 PM

The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.

Read More
Easy Trip Planners announces Nov 28 as bonus issue record date

Easy Trip Planners announces Nov 28 as bonus issue record date

18 Nov 2024|04:16 PM

It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.

Read More
Easy Trip Planners’ 10% equity change hands

Easy Trip Planners' 10% equity change hands

25 Sep 2024|12:14 PM

Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More
Knowledge Center

Easy Trip Planners Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.38%

Non-Promoter- 5.48%

Institutions: 5.48%

Non-Institutions: 44.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Easy Trip Planners Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

177.2

173.83

43.46

21.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

460.71

213

196.31

143.65

Net Worth

637.91

386.83

239.77

165.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

232.86

138.48

1,903.78

861.5

yoy growth (%)

68.14

-92.72

120.98

Raw materials

0

0

-49.93

-6.4

As % of sales

0

0

2.62

0.74

Employee costs

-23.38

-21.01

-10.85

-6.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

145.05

84.62

20.74

5.33

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.66

-0.31

-0.3

Tax paid

-37.85

-22.32

-7.49

-1.76

Working capital

-35.76

137.87

14.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.14

-92.72

120.98

Op profit growth

74.71

258.9

387.6

EBIT growth

66.97

309.12

292.14

Net profit growth

72.08

370.17

271.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

590.58

448.83

235.37

138.5

141.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

590.58

448.83

235.37

138.5

141.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.51

15.37

14.39

12.25

39.65

View Annually Results

Easy Trip Planners Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Easy Trip Planners Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Nishant Pitti

Whole-time Director

Rikant Pittie

Managing Director

Prashant Pitti

Independent Director

Justice Usha Mehra

Independent Director

Satya Prakash

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Tripathi.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Easy Trip Planners Ltd

Summary

Easy Trip Planners Limited was formally incorporated Private Limited Company in the name of Easy Trip Planners Private Limited on June 04, 2008 in India. The Company converted into a Public Company effective from April 12, 2019 and consequently, the name of Company changed from Easy trip Planners Private Limited to Easy trip Planners Limited. The Company is the second-largest online travel agencies in India. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis, in addition to ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.The Company commenced its operations in 2008 by focusing on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel and providing travel agents access to their website to book domestic travel airline tickets to cater to offline travel market in India. Subsequently, by leveraging their B2B2C channel, they commenced operations in B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 by focusing on the growing Indian middle class populations travel requirements. Consequently, due to their presence in B2B2C and B2C channels, they were able to commence operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013 with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporate. Their presence in 3 distinct distribution channel
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Easy Trip Planners Ltd share price today?

The Easy Trip Planners Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is ₹5741.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is 31.04 and 7.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Easy Trip Planners Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Easy Trip Planners Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is ₹14.21 and ₹27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Easy Trip Planners Ltd?

Easy Trip Planners Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.96%, 3 Years at -2.69%, 1 Year at -24.27%, 6 Month at -25.97%, 3 Month at -6.57% and 1 Month at -8.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Easy Trip Planners Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Easy Trip Planners Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.38 %
Institutions - 5.48 %
Public - 44.13 %

