Easy Trip Planners Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
144.67
152.6
164.04
160.79
141.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
144.67
152.6
164.04
160.79
141.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.27
3.62
8.52
4.52
2.87
Total Income
149.95
156.22
172.56
165.31
144.57
Total Expenditure
107.66
105.63
187.32
99.94
76.92
PBIDT
42.29
50.59
-14.76
65.37
67.65
Interest
1.44
1.15
1.13
1.39
2
PBDT
40.85
49.44
-15.89
63.99
65.65
Depreciation
3.61
2.26
1.47
3.73
1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.4
13.43
-1.16
19.11
18.7
Deferred Tax
-0.95
-0.18
-1.12
-4.53
-1
Reported Profit After Tax
26.8
33.93
-15.08
45.68
46.96
Minority Interest After NP
0.93
1.45
0.67
0.03
-0.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.87
32.48
-15.75
45.66
47.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-72.43
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
25.87
32.48
56.68
45.66
47.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
0.19
-0.09
0.26
0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
177.2
177.2
177.2
177.2
177.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.23
33.15
-8.99
40.65
47.74
PBDTM(%)
28.23
32.39
-9.68
39.79
46.33
PATM(%)
18.52
22.23
-9.19
28.4
33.14
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
