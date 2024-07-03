iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Easy Trip Planners Ltd Half Yearly Results

15.4
(-2.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

297.27

324.83

265.75

252.74

196.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

297.27

324.83

265.75

252.74

196.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.89

13.04

5.47

7.92

7.45

Total Income

306.16

337.87

271.21

260.67

203.53

Total Expenditure

213.29

287.25

166.07

155.11

117.85

PBIDT

92.88

50.61

105.15

105.56

85.69

Interest

2.58

2.52

3.45

2.3

1.11

PBDT

90.29

48.1

101.7

103.27

84.58

Depreciation

5.87

5.2

1.97

1.56

1.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

24.83

17.95

27.98

28.66

22.37

Deferred Tax

-1.13

-5.65

-1.11

0.29

-0.49

Reported Profit After Tax

60.73

30.61

72.86

72.75

61.35

Minority Interest After NP

2.38

0.7

-0.34

-0.1

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

58.35

29.9

73.2

72.85

61.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-72.43

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

58.35

102.33

73.2

72.85

61.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.34

0.17

0.42

0.42

2.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

177.2

177.2

177.2

173.83

43.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31.24

15.58

39.56

41.76

43.7

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

20.42

9.42

27.41

28.78

31.28

Easy Trip Plann.: Related NEWS

Easy Trip Planners stock zooms ~12% as stock trades ex-bonus

Easy Trip Planners stock zooms ~12% as stock trades ex-bonus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|02:01 PM

The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.

Read More
Easy Trip Planners announces Nov 28 as bonus issue record date

Easy Trip Planners announces Nov 28 as bonus issue record date

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|04:16 PM

It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.

Read More
Easy Trip Planners’ 10% equity change hands

Easy Trip Planners’ 10% equity change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|12:14 PM

Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Easy Trip Planners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.