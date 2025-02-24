Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

EaseMyTrip’s parent entity, Easy Trip Planners, has bagged Madhya Pradesh’s first inter-city electric bus tender via its subsidiaries YoloBus and Easy Green Mobility. The tender has been awarded to Sagar City Transport Services Ltd (SCTSL), which recently received a contract from the Madhya Pradesh government for the implementation of inter-city electric bus services.

The project involves the collaboration of two key subsidiaries, with YoloBus managing the bus operations and Easy Green Mobility handling the manufacturing of electric buses. The initial set is expected to roll out in August 2025 with a concentration on cutting-edge technology, passenger comfort, and environmental sustainability.

The electric buses will feature zero-carbon emission technology, which supports greener transportation options in cities. There have been many mentions about the advantages of public transport in terms of pollution. This integration will allow passengers to keep track of their rides in real-time.

Sanitized cabins will become a norm adding to safety and hygiene. Designed to enhance passenger convenience and travel experience with onboard entertainment options. To maintain reliability and efficiency in operations, departures will be prioritized.

The decision to manufacture electric buses in-house comes in the backdrop of growing demand for sustainable solutions in public transport. The inter-city travel market is facing a dilemma in which its supply will not meet its demand, which makes manufacturing the first step towards reiterating operational challenge.

The Indian electric vehicle (EV) market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.2%, signifying a strong growth potential for the sector. The investment of ₹200 crore in Easy Green Mobility is in line with India’s ‘Make in India’ vision which aims to enhance localization in green transit solutions and promote innovation in this sector.

They focus on providing premium intercity travel services and run over 250 routes all across India. According to a statement, the network would be expanded to more than 400 routes by the end of the year with the introduction of electric buses.