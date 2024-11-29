Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
50.38%
50.38%
50.38%
64.29%
64.29%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.48%
5.57%
5.14%
5.16%
5.24%
Non-Institutions
44.13%
44.04%
44.47%
30.54%
30.45%
Total Non-Promoter
49.61%
49.61%
49.61%
35.7%
35.7%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
