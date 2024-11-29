Easy Trip Planners Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
145.05
84.62
20.74
5.33
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.66
-0.31
-0.3
Tax paid
-37.85
-22.32
-7.49
-1.76
Working capital
-35.76
137.87
14.78
Other operating items
Operating
70.56
199.5
27.71
Capital expenditure
0.68
-5.29
0.96
Free cash flow
71.24
194.21
28.68
Equity raised
287.08
146.6
45.66
Investing
18.47
-29.67
31.41
Financing
39.69
10.37
17.44
Dividends paid
32.6
0
0
0
Net in cash
449.09
321.51
123.19
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
