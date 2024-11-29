Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
232.86
138.48
1,903.78
861.5
yoy growth (%)
68.14
-92.72
120.98
Raw materials
0
0
-49.93
-6.4
As % of sales
0
0
2.62
0.74
Employee costs
-23.38
-21.01
-10.85
-6.16
As % of sales
10.04
15.17
0.57
0.71
Other costs
-76.65
-41.45
-1,821.81
-844.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.91
29.93
95.69
98.03
Operating profit
132.82
76.02
21.18
4.34
OPM
57.03
54.89
1.11
0.5
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.66
-0.31
-0.3
Interest expense
-1.53
-3.17
-0.71
-0.14
Other income
14.64
12.43
0.58
1.43
Profit before tax
145.05
84.62
20.74
5.33
Taxes
-37.85
-22.32
-7.49
-1.76
Tax rate
-26.09
-26.38
-36.13
-33.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
107.2
62.29
13.24
3.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
107.2
62.29
13.24
3.56
yoy growth (%)
72.08
370.17
271.64
NPM
46.03
44.98
0.69
0.41
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
