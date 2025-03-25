iifl-logo
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

25 Mar 2025 , 12:20 AM

Easy Trip Planners Limited announced that its board of directors have approved an investment for acquisition of 49% of the post-closing aggregate paid-up share capital of Big Charter Private Limited (BCPL). However, the move is subject to final board, regulatory, and approval from shareholders.

Additionally, the company has approved capital investments into its international subsidiaries, this includes 1,000 Brazilian real into Easy Trip Planners Do Brasil Ltda, 50,000 riyals into its Saudi Arabian subsidiary, and $10,000 into EaseMyTrip USA Inc.

The company also stated that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EaseMyTrip MiddleEast DMCC has established two new entities in Dubai. The two companies are named as Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C and Ease My Trip Holiday Homes LLC. The company is planning to expand its travel and tourism services in the region.

The travel tech business announced that its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 declined as much as 26.30% to ₹33.60 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the company has logged a net profit of ₹45.60 Crore.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹150.50 Crore, down by 6.5%, against ₹161 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. 

On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit witnessed a growth of 30%. The company’s EBITDA during Q3FY25, slipped by 22% to ₹48 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

