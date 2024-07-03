Easy Trip Planners Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
426.53
332.23
174.52
72.03
109.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
426.53
332.23
174.52
72.03
109.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.99
11.17
9.8
9.43
30.83
Total Income
436.52
343.4
184.32
81.47
140.64
Total Expenditure
266
198.79
71.44
38.1
97.04
PBIDT
170.52
144.62
112.88
43.36
43.6
Interest
4.83
2.14
1.11
1.6
2.51
PBDT
165.69
142.48
111.77
41.76
41.09
Depreciation
5.69
1.97
0.66
0.49
0.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
47.09
38.29
29.2
11.18
11.24
Deferred Tax
-5.64
-0.83
-0.68
-0.45
-0.27
Reported Profit After Tax
118.54
103.05
82.58
30.54
29.6
Minority Interest After NP
-0.31
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
118.86
103.05
82.58
30.54
29.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
118.86
103.05
82.58
30.54
29.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.68
0.59
7.6
2.81
2.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
50
0
0
Equity
177.2
173.83
21.73
21.73
21.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.97
43.53
64.68
60.19
39.7
PBDTM(%)
38.84
42.88
64.04
57.97
37.41
PATM(%)
27.79
31.01
47.31
42.39
26.95
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
