Easy Trip Planners Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
177.2
173.83
43.46
21.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
460.71
213
196.31
143.65
Net Worth
637.91
386.83
239.77
165.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
65.41
39.69
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
637.97
452.24
279.46
165.38
Fixed Assets
11.07
11.88
10.7
10.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
128.49
24.92
21.08
2.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.53
4.39
4.1
3.29
Networking Capital
416.17
373.61
120.1
-79.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
237.16
162.51
50.98
29.39
Debtor Days
79.9
77.46
Other Current Assets
366.12
432.4
261.31
107.02
Sundry Creditors
-56.3
-60.15
-32.24
-23.8
Creditor Days
50.53
62.72
Other Current Liabilities
-130.81
-161.15
-159.95
-191.76
Cash
74.72
37.46
123.49
228.28
Total Assets
637.98
452.26
279.47
165.38
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
