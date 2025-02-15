Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Easy Trip Planners Ltd (ETPL) has reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 26.3% in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3 FY25) at ₹33.6 crore compared to ₹45.6 crore for the year-ago period. YoY revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹150.5 crore, down 6.5% against ₹160.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA fell 21.8% YoY to ₹47.7 crore, against ₹61 crore in the previous year, with EBITDA margin declining to 31.7% from 37.9% Q3 FY24. In FY25, for nine months revenue from operations was ₹447.8 crore, while EBITDA was ₹143.9 crore (31% margin).

For the first nine months of FY25, revenue from operations stood at ₹447.8 crore, while EBITDA reached ₹143.9 crore with a 31% margin. Gross booking revenue for the nine months (9M FY25) was ₹6,499 crore, supported by robust 9M growth in key business segments. Gross booking revenue in Q3 FY25 was ₹2,148.9 crore, indicating demand in the travel sector remained strong.

In the December quarter, hotel night bookings jumped 172% year-on-year (YoY) to touch 2.5 lakh whereas other bookings increased 32% to 3.6 lakh. EaseMyTrip’s Dubai business grew 227% YoY, with gross booking revenue in Q3 FY25 reaching ₹170.5 crore as against ₹52.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Nishant Pitti, Chairman of the Company, continued to highlight strong growth in non-air business segments with the hotels segment leading in growth in bookings.