iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

15 Feb 2025 , 03:58 PM

Easy Trip Planners Ltd (ETPL) has reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 26.3% in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3 FY25) at ₹33.6 crore compared to ₹45.6 crore for the year-ago period. YoY revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹150.5 crore, down 6.5% against ₹160.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA fell 21.8% YoY to ₹47.7 crore, against ₹61 crore in the previous year, with EBITDA margin declining to 31.7% from 37.9% Q3 FY24. In FY25, for nine months revenue from operations was ₹447.8 crore, while EBITDA was ₹143.9 crore (31% margin).

For the first nine months of FY25, revenue from operations stood at ₹447.8 crore, while EBITDA reached ₹143.9 crore with a 31% margin. Gross booking revenue for the nine months (9M FY25) was ₹6,499 crore, supported by robust 9M growth in key business segments. Gross booking revenue in Q3 FY25 was ₹2,148.9 crore, indicating demand in the travel sector remained strong.

In the December quarter, hotel night bookings jumped 172% year-on-year (YoY) to touch 2.5 lakh whereas other bookings increased 32% to 3.6 lakh. EaseMyTrip’s Dubai business grew 227% YoY, with gross booking revenue in Q3 FY25 reaching ₹170.5 crore as against ₹52.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Nishant Pitti, Chairman of the Company, continued to highlight strong growth in non-air business segments with the hotels segment leading in growth in bookings.

Related Tags

  • Easy Trip Planners
  • Easy Trip Planners news
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Easy Trip Planners Q3 Profit Drops 26%, Hotel Bookings Surge 172%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|03:58 PM
Aditya Birla Fashion Narrows Q3 Loss to ₹51 Crore, Revenue Up 3.3%

Aditya Birla Fashion Narrows Q3 Loss to ₹51 Crore, Revenue Up 3.3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|03:44 PM
RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

RVNL Q3 Profit Falls 13% YoY, Revenue Down 2.6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:33 PM
Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Alembic Pharma’s Vadodara Plant Gets VAI Status from US FDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|12:00 PM
BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

BHEL Wins ₹6,700 Crore SCCL Order for 800 MW Telangana Power Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Feb 2025|11:35 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.