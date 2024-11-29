|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|25 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|1:1
|Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that EASY TRIP PLANNERS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EASY TRIP PLANNERS LTD (543272) RECORD DATE 29/11/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) existing equity share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/11/2024 DR- 767/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company, 1772040618 equity shares would be allotted as on December 02,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 22,2024)
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.