Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Appointment of Mr. Rikant Pittie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f. January 01, 2025 who shall be the Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024 is attached herewith as Annexure - A. Resignation of Mr. Nishant Pitti, Chief Executive Officer of the Company vide his letter dated December 31, 2024, with effect from January 01, 2025, due to his personal reasons. Further, information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024 is enclosed herewith as Annexure-B. The Resignation letter received from Mr. Nishant Pitti is enclosed herewith as Annexure-c Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors in the meeting held on January 01, 2025 has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Rikant Pittie as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f. January 01, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.01.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to the outcome of the Companys Board Meeting held on September 17, 2024 and November 15, 2024 inter alia in respect of proposed investment and proposed preferential issue of the Company, please be informed that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 08, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through audio-video conferencing facility to, inter alia, consider and approve the proposal for issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company to the proposed allotees through preferential issue, subject to the applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including without limitation the approval of shareholders of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Board at its meeting held today, i.e., December 08, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved, subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory/ statutory authorities and the members of the Company, the issuance of 12,84,47,034 (Twelve Crore Eighty Four Lakh Forty Seven Thousand Thirty Four) fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of INR 1 (Indian Rupee One Only) each of the Company to the proposed allottees on a preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.12.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Inter alia, for considering the proposal acquisition. Proposed investment of 49% of the aggregate post money paid-up share capital of Planet Education Australia Pty. Ltd. (Planet Education) and Proposed investment of 50% of the aggregate post money paid-up equity share capital of Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited (JHPL) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e, November 14, 2024, has inter-alia, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Accordingly, we enclose herewith the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 14 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the issue of bonus shares.

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 9 Sep 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday September 13 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through video conferencing for considering the proposal of multiple acquisitions. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/09/2024 has been revised to 17/09/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/09/2024 has been revised to 17/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) Proposed investment in Rollins International and Pflege Home Healthcare. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for the purpose of Electric Bus Manufacturing

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 15 Aug 2024

Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the resignation of statutory auditors Intimation pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the appointment of statutory auditors in case of casual vacancy

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e, August 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 02.00 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e, May 24, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Please find attached the results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday March 28 2024 at 05:00 P.M. through video conferencing for considering the proposal of Acquisition. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., March 28, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following items: (a) the proposal for investment of an aggregate amount of INR 33 crores for approx. 4.94% of the aggregate post-allotment paid-up share capital of E-Trav Tech Limited on a fully diluted basis, and (b) the draft definitive agreement(s) as placed before the Board in connected with the proposed investment. The decision of the Board in connection with the proposed investment is subject to successful closing of the proposed investment subject to the terms of the definitive agreement(s) post its execution by the relevant parties. The Company will make the relevant disclosure(s) in respect of the above referenced decision of the Board in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations as and when such disclosure(s) becomes applicable to be made by the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2024 11 Feb 2024

the Board of Directors (Board) of Easy Trip Planners Limited (Company) in its meeting held today, i.e., on February 11, 2024 has, inter alia considered and in-principally approved the proposal to open a 5 star hotel in Ayodhya which is less then 1Km from Shree Ram Mandir through investment of an amount of up to INR 100 crores in Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited, a company under incorporation for 50% of the aggregate share capital of the said company on a fully diluted basis through swap i.e., fresh issuance of the Companys own equity shares on preferential basis. This in-principal decision of the Board is subject to final approval from Board of the Company and the relevant regulatory and/ or shareholders approval(s), as may be applicable.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

Easy Trip Planners Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations if any of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09 2024 at 02:00 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Further as intimated earlier in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company was closed from January 01 2024 and will remain closed till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e, February 09, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023, in terms of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, which have been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. The copy of the financial results along with the limited review reports issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. Further, an extract of the aforementioned financial results would be published in the newspapers in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations. The Board meeting concluded at 02:57 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024