Dear Members,

EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 16th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of Accounts of your Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

I n compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act), and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Company has prepared its standalone and consolidated financial statements as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the FY 2023-24. The standalone and consolidated financial highlights of the Companys operations are as follows:

( Million)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from Operations 4,815.25 4,298.29 5,905.76 4,488.26 Other Income 179.91 159.62 185.05 153.72 Total Income 4,995.16 4,457.91 6,090.81 4,641.98 Total Expenses 2,669.03 2,485.22 3,940.18 2,792.60 ProFit/(Loss) before tax 2,326.13 1,972.69 2,150.63 1,849.38 Exceptional Items 724.31 - 724.31 - Total Tax Expense 409.86 504.47 391.66 508.35 Net profit after tax before exceptional items (net of tax) 1,733.97 1,468.22 1,576.67 1,341.03 ProFit/(Loss) for the year 1,191.96 1,468.22 1,034.66 1,341.03 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 1.48 2.44 (2.96) (0.73) Total comprehensive Income of the year, net of tax 1,193.44 1,470.66 1,031.70 1,340.30 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year attributable to: - - Equity holders of the parent company 1,193.44 1,470.66 1,028.09 1,341.25 Non-controlling interests - - 3.61 (0.95)

2. STATE OF AFFAIRS

During the year under review, your Company has achieved a Standalone Revenue from operations of 4815.25 million as against 4,298.29 million in the previous year. Profit before tax is 2326.13 million as against 1,972.69 million for the previous year. Total comprehensive income of the year is 1,193.44 million as against 1,470.66 million for the previous year.

During the year under review, your Company has achieved a Consolidate Revenue from operations of 5,905.76 million as against 4,488.26 million in the previous year. Profit before tax is 2,150.63 million as against 1,849.38 million for the previous year. Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the parent of the year is 1,028.09 million as against 1,341.25 million for the previous year.

OVERVIEW

EaseMyTrip commenced operations in 2008 through B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel by providing travel agents access to domestic airline tickets through their online portal. In 2011, EaseMyTrip expanded their operations in the B2C (business to customer) distribution channel to cater to the growing Indian middle class populations travel requirements. Soon in 2013, EaseMyTrip commenced operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel as well with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporates. Their presence in 3 distinct distribution channels provides them with a diversified customer base and wide distribution network.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company provided customers with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, more than 2.63 million hotels in India and international jurisdictions, almost all the railway stations in India as well as bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Further, EaseMyTrip also had the largest network of travel agents with 67,000+ registered travel agents across almost all major cities in India as of March 31, 2024.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

During the financial year, the Company has transferred Nil (no share option outstanding) from Share Option Outstanding Account to General Reserve.

The total General Reserve stands at 3,146.27 million on standalone basis whereas 2,817.17 million on consolidated basis.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of the business of the Company. Your Company continues to be in the business of Travel and Travel related services and is exploring business opportunities in Hospitality, Aviation and Insurance Broking Sector.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

As on March 31, 2024, the authorised share capital of the Company is 250,00,00,000/- comprising of 250,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of 1/- each and the paid-up equity share capital as at March 31, 2024 is 1,77,20,40,618 comprising of 1,77,20,40,618 equity shares of face value of 1/- each.

During FY 2023-24, the Company had increased the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from 200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crore only) divided into 200,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Crores) Equity Shares of 1/- (Rupees One only) each to 250,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Crores only) divided into 250,00,00,000 (Two Hundred Fifty Crore) Equity Shares of 1/- (Rupees One only) each vide members approval dated March 07, 2024 passed through Postal Ballot.

Preferential Issue

During the year under review, the Company has issued 3,37,20,618 equity share of Re. 1/- each on preferential basis as approved by the members by way of Special Resolution passed through postal ballot on September 06, 2023 and allotted the said shares vide Board resolution dated 27th September, 2023.

Accordingly, during the year, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to 1,77,20,40,618/- (Rupees one hundred seventy seven crores and twenty lakh forty thousand six hundred and eighteen only) having 1,77,20,40,618 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Bonus Issue

During the Year under review the Company has not issued any bonus shares.

6. EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS AND SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has neither issued equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor issued sweat equity shares during the financial year under review.

7. DIVIDEND

During the Year under review, the Company has declared interim Dividend vide Board Resolution dated December 1 1, 2023 at the rate of 10% on the Equity Share Capital of the Company (i.e. 0.10/- per equity share of 1/- each), amounting to 17,72,04,062/- (Rupees Seventeen Crore Seventy-Two Lakhs Four Thousand and Sixty-Two Only)

The dividend distribution policy of the Company can be accessed at https://www.easemytrip.com/investor-pdf/ Policy-for-Dividend-Distribution.pdf

8. EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN (ESOP)

During the year under review, the Company has not issued ESOP. Further, the Company in compliance with

the provisions of Section 62 (1) (b) of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and other applicable provisions, if any. The Company had approved the Easy Trip Planners - Employees Stock Option Plan 2022 in the Annual General Meeting of the Company vide members Special Resolution dated August 30, 2022 which was further extended vide shareholders special resolution dated September 06, 2023 passed through Postal Ballot.

9. QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL PLACEMENT

During the year under review, the members through Special Resolution dated March 07, 2024 passed through postal ballot, approved the raising of further capital of upto 1,000/- Crores (Rupees One Thousand Crores) by way of offer, issue and allotment of such number of Equity Shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants and convertible securities other than warrants ("Securities") through qualified institutions placement, in accordance with provisions of the applicable Laws.

10. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGES

As on the date of this report, the Company has its Equity Shares listed on the following Stock Exchanges:

i. BSE Limited; and

ii. The National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The listing fees for the financial year under review has been paid to the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

11. SUBSIDIARIES

(a) Consolidated Financial Statements

During the year, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of the subsidiaries. The Consolidated financial statements of your Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, have been prepared in accordance with the Act and applicable Indian Accounting Standards. The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements together with Auditors Report form part of the Annual Report. A report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries included in the Consolidated Financial Statements is presented in a separate section in this Annual Report.

Pursuant to the first proviso to Section 129(3) of the Act and Rule 5 and Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the salient

features of financial statements, performance and financial position of each subsidiary is given in Form AOC- 1 as Annexure A to this Report. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the standalone audited financial statements, consolidated audited financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited financial statements in respect of each of the subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company (www.easemytrip.com).

(b) Incorporation/Acquisition of Subsidiaries during the financial year under review:

During the year under review, the company has acquired the following subsidiary companies in India namely:

• Glegoo Innovations Private Limited ("Glegoo") (w.e.f. June 06, 2023)

• Dook Travels Private Limited ("Dook") (w.e.f. September 27, 2023)

• Tripshope Travel Technologies Private Limited ("Tripshope") (w.e.f. September 27, 2023)

• Guideline Travels Holidays India Private Limited ("Guideline") (w.e.f. September 27, 2023)

Further, the company has incorporated following subsidiary company in India namely:

• EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited (w.e.f. January 05, 2024).

No company ceased to be the subsidiary, during the year under review.

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has 16 subsidiaries within the meaning of Sections 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and has no Joint Venture and Associate Company. Further, the Company does not have any material subsidiary.

12. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

13. DEPOSITS

During the year 2023-24, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. The Company has no unclaimed/ unpaid matured deposit or interest due thereon.

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

As on 31st March, 2024, following Directors and KMPs are acting on the Board of Company:

Sr. No. Name of the Directors DIN/PAN Designation 1 Mr. Nishant Pitti 02172265 Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director 2 Mr. Prashant Pitti 02334082 Managing Director 3 Mr. Rikant Pittie 03136369 Whole Time Director 4 Mr. Satya Prakash 08489173 Independent Director 5 Justice Usha Mehra (Retired) 03361078 Independent Director 6 Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi 00798632 Independent Director 7 Mr. Ashish Kumar Bansal ACSPB5909M Chief Financial Officer 8. Mrs. Priyanka Tiwari ASWPT6744Q Group Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

During the year under review, Mr. Prashant Pitti was re-designated as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. December 1 1, 2023 for his remaining tenure, which was further approved by the shareholders on March 07, 2024 through Postal Ballot.

Further, Mr. Prashant Pitti was re-appointed as Managing Director for a further term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. July 02, 2024 to July 01, 2029 as approved by the Board in their meeting dated February 06, 2024 and by the Shareholders on March 07, 2024, passed through Postal Ballot.

Mr. Nishant Pitti (DIN: 02172265) was re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a further term of 5 years w.e.f. 10th May, 2024 in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 16th April, 2024 which was further approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot passed on 28th June, 2024.

Mr. Rikant Pittie (DIN: 03136369) was re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a further term of 5 years w.e.f. 13th June, 2024 in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24th May, 2024 which was further approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot passed on 28th June, 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 152 of the Act, Mr. Nishant Pitti (DIN: 02172265), retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

Profile and other information of Mr. Nishant Pitti as required under Regulation 26, Regulation 36 of

SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard - 2 is given as an Annexure to the Notice convening this Annual General Meeting.

No Independent Director was due to be re-appointed during the year.

15. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

As on March 31, 2024, Mr. Satya Prakash, Justice Usha Mehra (Retired) and Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi are the Independent Directors on the Board.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors of the Company have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1 )(b) of Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

Further, declaration on compliance with Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended by Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") Notification dated October 22, 2019, regarding the requirement relating to enrollment in the Data Bank created by MCA for

Independent Directors, had been received from all Independent Directors.

I n terms of the provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors met on February 17, 2024 and all the Independent Directors have attended the meeting.

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI LODR Regulations, the Company has put in place a framework for Independent Directors Familiarization Programme to familiarize them with their roles, rights and responsibilities as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The details of the familiarization programme conducted during the financial year under review are explained in the Corporate Governance Report. The same is available on the Companys website https://www.easemytrip.com/ investor-pdf/Familiarization-Program-for-Independent- Directors.pdf

16. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board at its meeting had carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other Committees. The details of performance evaluation have been mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report. The link to the board evaluation policy is https://www.easemytrip.com/investor-pdf/202 3/ Board-Evaluation-Policy.pdf.

17. COMMITTEES OF BOARD

The Company had constituted such committees as required under the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 along with the related rules made thereunder the details pertaining to such committees are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

Following Committees are functional:

(A) Audit Committee;

(B) Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC);

(C) Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC);

(D) Risk Management Committee (RMC);

(E) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR);

(F) Initial Public Offer Committee (IPO);

(G) Qualified Institutional Placement Committee (QIP); and

(H) Sexual Harassment Committee (SHC).

18. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company has framed the Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and Employees of the Company. The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, as part of Vigil mechanism to provide appropriate avenues to the Directors and Employees to bring to the attention of the management any issue which is perceived to be in the violation of or in conflict with the business interest of the company. During the year, there have been no complaints received.

The policy also provides access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee under certain circumstances. The Whistle Blower Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.easemvtrip.com/ investor-pdf/WHISTLE-BLOWER-POLICY 1.pdf

19. NOMINATION CUM REMUNERATION POLICY

For the purpose of selection of any Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee identifies persons of integrity who possess relevant expertise, experience and leadership qualities required for the position. The Committee also ensures that the incumbent fulfils such other criteria with regard to age and other qualifications as laid down under the Companies Act, 2013 or other applicable laws. The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a Nomination cum Remuneration policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management Employees.

The salient features of the Policy as approved by the Board and amended from time to time are as follows:

i. Appointment of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

ii. Fixation of the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company.

iii. Formulate a criterion for determiningqualifications, positive attributes andindependence of a director.

iv. Specify methodology for effective evaluationof performance of Board/committees of the Board and review the terms of appointment of Independent Directors on the basis of the reportof performance evaluation of the Independent Directors.

v. To ensure a transparent nomination process for directors with the diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the Board.

vi. Undertake any other matters as the Board may decide from time to time.

The Nomination cum Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company:

https://www.easemytrip.com/investor-pdf/

Nomination-and-Remuneration-Poiicv-20mar.pdf

20. WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return in the prescribed Format is available at: Link: https://www.easemytrip.com/investor-reiations.

21. IEPF

The details of unpaid/ uncashed dividend lying in the unpaid dividend account up to the year are available on the website of the company at https://www.easemytrip. com/investor-reiations.htmi

22. AUDIT REPORT AND AUDITORS STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Board of Directors at their meeting dated 14th August, 2024 recommended the appointment of M/s. Waiker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 001076N/N500013) as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s. S.R. Batiiboi & Associates LLP, Chartered ccountants (Firms Registration No. 101049W/E300004) who have tendered their resignation w.e.f. 13th August, 2024 as Statutory Auditors of the Company. M/s. Waiker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 001076N/N500013 were appointed w.e.f. 14th August, 2024 tiii the ensuing AGM to fill the casuai vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. S.R. Batiiboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 01049W/E300004).

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 05th September, 2024 have appointed M/s. Waiker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 001076N/N500013) for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annuai Generai Meeting, to hoid office from the conclusion of 16th Annuai Generai Meeting tiii the conciusion of 21st Annuai Generai Meeting of the Company to be heid in the year 2029.

The Board recommends to the members of the Company approvai of appointment of M/s. Waiker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 001076N/N500013) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. They have confirmed their eiigibiiity under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Ruies framed thereunder. As required under SEBI (Listing Obiigations and Disciosure Requirements) Reguiations, 2015, the Auditors have aiso confirmed that they hoid a vaiid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The report of the Statutory Auditor forms part of this Integrated Report and Annuai Accounts 2023-24. The said report does not contain any quaiification, reservation, adverse remark or disciaimer. However, the observations of the Statutory Auditors in their report read together with the Notes on Accounts are seif-expianatory and therefore, do not caii for any further expianation.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and the Ruies made there under, M/s Sharma and Trivedi LLP, Company Secretaries, Practicing Company Secretaries, were appointed as the Secretariai Auditors of the Company for the financiai year 2023-24.

The Secretariai Auditors have submitted their report, confirming compiiance by the Company of aii the provisions of appiicabie corporate iaws. The Report does not contain any quaiification, reservation, disciaimer or adverse remark. The Secretariai Audit Report and Secretariai Secretariai Compiiance Report is not attached aiongwith MR-3 in Annexure-B to this report.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Company appointed M/s Crowe Advisory Services (India) LLP (LLPIN: AA0-5909), Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as Internai Auditor of the Company for the financiai year ended 2023-24.

23. COST RECORDS AND AUDIT

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not appiicabie for the business activities carried out by the Company.

24. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORTED BY AUDITOR

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENT

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Financial Statements as on March 31, 2024.

26. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the Financial Year 2023- 2024, all the contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into by the Company with the Related Parties were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Form AOC - 2 pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is set out in Annexure-C to this report.

The Company has robust processes and procedures for identification and monitoring related party(ies) and related party transactions. The policy on related party transaction is placed on the Companys website at: https://www.easemytrip.com/investor-pdf/2023/

Reiated-Partv-Transactions-Policv.pdf. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all related party transactions.

27. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT;

No significant material changes and commitments have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

28. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure- D and is attached to this report.

The Company being in the Travel and Tourism Industry, its activities do not involve any expenditure on Technology and Research and Development, therefore, the particulars in the Companies {Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, in respect of Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption is not applicable to the Company. Further, the Company is not energy intensive. However, the Company takes every effort to ensure optimum use of energy.

29. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has adopted the measures concerning the development and implementation of a Risk Management System in terms of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 after identifying the elements of risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the very existence of the Company itself. The Company has an elaborate Risk Management process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risk followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities.

The Risk Management procedure is reviewed by the Board From time to time, to ensure that the executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. Major risks identified are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

The policy on Risk Management Policy is placed on the Companys website at: https://www.easemytrip.com/ investor-pdf/2022/Risk-Management-Policy-20-12-22. pdf?v=1

30. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company implemented its CSR initiatives through EaseMyTrip Foundation which contributes to ensuring environmental sustainability, protection of national heritage, art and culture including restoration of buildings and sites of historical importance and works of art, health care sector for human rescue ambulance service and animal mobile medical ambulance., upliftment of Education of Girls by providing basic amenities required, animal welfare and training of Sports persons.

Your Company believes that Corporate Social Responsibility is an integral part of its business. It seeks to operate its business in a sustainable manner which would benefit the Society at large in alignment with the interest of its stakeholder. In terms of section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company has constituted a CSR Committee. CSR Committee of the Board has developed a CSR Policy. The CSR Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at: https://www.easemytrip.com/investor-pdf/2022/

Corporate-Social-Responsibilitv-Policv.pdf

The CSR budget for the financial year 2023-24 was 2,84,63,092/- and the Company had spent an amount of 2,84,63,092/- on CSR Activities. Annual Report on our CSR activities for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the composition of CSR Committee is set out in Annexure E to this Report.

31. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

I n terms of the provisions of Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations, the Managements discussion and analysis is set out in this Integrated Annual Report.

32. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

I n terms of the provisions of Regulation 34(3) of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule-V of these Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report for fiscal year 2024 forms part of this integrated Annual Report.

33. BOARD POLICIES

The details of the policies approved and adopted by the Board as required under the Act and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations are provided in Annexure F to the Boards report.

34. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met 14 (Fourteen) times during the financial year. The meeting details are provided in the Corporate Governance report that Forms part of this Integrated Annual Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

35. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY ANDSUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

As required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report describing the initiatives undertaken by the Company from an environment, social and governance perspective, forms part of the Annual Report.

36. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the relevant statement is annexed as Annexure G.

Further, disclosures pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the statement showing the name along with the particulars of top ten employees along with the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits is annexed as Annexure H

37. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL & ITS ADEQUACY

The Management of the Company has appointed M/s. ADMS & Co., Chartered Accountancy firm to assist in updating of Risk Control Matrix ("RCM") and perform necessary testing of controls. RCM and Testing results are adopted by the Management and shared with the Statutory Auditors for their review and report thereon. The Statutory Auditor has reviewed the report and given their comments. The Board duly adopted the comments of the auditors.

The Risk Control Matrix will improve the overall effectiveness of the company growth in long run also help in removing hindrances.

During the year, such controls were assessed and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed. Accordingly, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24.

38. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS

No such significant and material orders that have been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

39. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. AIL employees, including those of subsidiaries (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The Company has provided a safe and dignified work environment for employee which is free of discrimination, further the Company conducts awareness program at regular interval of time.

In terms of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & RedressaL) Act, 2013 ("Act") and Rules made there under, Company has constituted InternaL CompLaints Committees (ICC to redress complaints received regarding Sexual Harassment at ail Units). The Company has compLied with the provisions reLating to the constitution of ICC under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressai) Act, 2013 and during the financial year 2023-24 no cases/complaints have been filed under the Act.

40. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the financial year under review, neither any application is made by the Company nor any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

41. CYBER SECURITY

During the year, Cyber Security and related risks were reviewed by the Risk Management Committee and necessary actions were taken to mitigate any risk associated with Cyber Security.

42. OTHER DISCLOSURES

During the financial year under review, disclosure w.r.t. details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the vaLuation done whiLe taking Loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not appLicabLe.

43. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors, to the best of their knowLedge and belief, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the appLicabLe accounting standards had been foLLowed, aLong with proper explanation relating to material departure(s), if any;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting poLicies and appLied them consistentLy and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irreguLarities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compLiance with the provisions of aLL appLicabLe Laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your directors placed on record their sincere thanks to the bankers, business associates, consuLtants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review. Your directors aLso acknowLedge gratefuLLy the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.