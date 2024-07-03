Easy Trip Planners Ltd Summary

Easy Trip Planners Limited was formally incorporated Private Limited Company in the name of Easy Trip Planners Private Limited on June 04, 2008 in India. The Company converted into a Public Company effective from April 12, 2019 and consequently, the name of Company changed from Easy trip Planners Private Limited to Easy trip Planners Limited. The Company is the second-largest online travel agencies in India. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis, in addition to ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.The Company commenced its operations in 2008 by focusing on the B2B2C (business to business to customer) distribution channel and providing travel agents access to their website to book domestic travel airline tickets to cater to offline travel market in India. Subsequently, by leveraging their B2B2C channel, they commenced operations in B2C (business to customer) distribution channel in 2011 by focusing on the growing Indian middle class populations travel requirements. Consequently, due to their presence in B2B2C and B2C channels, they were able to commence operations in the B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channel in 2013 with the aim of providing end-to-end travel solutions to corporate. Their presence in 3 distinct distribution channels provided them with a diversified customer base and wide distribution network. The Company have a wide distribution network with three distinct distribution channels, namely B2C, B2E and B2B2C channels, which enables to cross-sell its products and services between such distribution channels. The Companys distribution channels are supported by a hybrid platform, which is a combination of their websites, mobile applications and network of travel agents across India as well as call centre, particularly for holiday packages. They have developed streamlined software across their distribution channels, which provide them with multiple points of contact for marketing additional travel products and services to existing customers.In B2B2C segment, the Company has one of the largest agent network in the online travel agencies (OTA) space, majorly in the tier II and tier III cities. It is enabling to enhance presence in these regions where demand is growing due to development in airport infrastructure, increase in connecting flights and new routes addition to reduce congestion in metro airports. In B2E segment, the Company has 12,505 corporate customers in network to further grow by leveraging travel agent network and integrating travel software with corporate customers IT systems.The Companys products and services are organized primarily in business segments like airline tickets, which comprises standalone sale of airline tickets, as well as airline tickets sold as part of the holiday packages; hotels and holiday packages, which comprises standalone sales of hotel rooms as well as travel packages (which may include hotel rooms, cruises, travel insurance and visa processing); and other services, which comprises rail tickets, bus tickets, taxi rentals and ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. The products and services are offered online through their user-friendly websites (www.easemytrip.com and www.easemytrip.in), Android and iOS based mobile applications (EaseMyTrip). The Company offers the ability to search, compare and book reservations at more than 73,400 hotels in India and over 10,23,000 hotels outside India.The Company has one of the most sophisticated technology infrastructures with high level of automation and self-service capabilities across customer life cycle. It helps in managing product and services better, improve operational efficiency and drive customer satisfaction. The robust data analytics capabilities facilitate in providing customer-relevant information. The Company has a dedicated in-house technology team focused on developing a secure, advanced and scalable technology infrastructure and software, enabling them to continuously strengthen scalable technology infrastructure, support customer-focused initiatives, introduce innovative services and solutions, improve reliability and product and service delivery, which have helped to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction and grow the market presence. The technology infrastructure is designed around customer satisfaction to serve them better with more personalized approach.In core air travel business, the Company provided customers with more than 400 international and domestic airlines customers, more than 10,96,400 hotels in India and international jurisdictions, almost all the railway stations in India as well as bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India, It had the largest network of 59,274 registered travel agents in almost all major cities of India. Further, the Company finalized a partnership deal with an International Airlines to help boost International Air segment. In addition to this, a deal was entered with Just Dial whereby all flight tickets on their portal will be exclusively powered by EaseMyTrip.The Companys leading market position and operational history have led to recognition of the EaseMyTrip brand in India, enabling them to target new customers and provide better leverage while contracting with airlines and hotel suppliers. The strength of their brand increased significantly, which reflected in significant increase of visits to their websites. The Company strengthened their relationships with various airlines operators, such as IndiGo, Go Airlines (India) Ltd., and SpiceJet, as well as with various hotel chains, including, The Byke Hospitality Ltd., Seashells Beach Suites, Stone Woods Resorts and Spa, VITS Hotels, Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd. and VIVA Hotel. As part of their cross-marketing efforts, they have entered into arrangement with various banks and payment gateways, including One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd. and ePayLater, to offer promotion and discounts on the purchase of tickets on their websites and mobile applications platforms, in addition to providing cash-back option. Further, the Company had entered into alliances with various brands, including Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., Coolwinks Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Firefox Bikes Pvt. Ltd. for cross-marketing their products and services.The Company is focused in expanding product portfolio into higher-margin hotel and holiday packages segment. Being the hotel industry highly fragmented in nature, its share of online bookings in overall bookings remained low, indicating ample headroom for growth. With hotel suppliers listing their hotel inventories online, customers were expected to increasingly prefer online hotel bookings on account of convenience of digital transactions.In March 2021, the Company incorporated a subsidiary in the United Kingdom, EaseMyTrip UK Ltd. In addition, they also acquired EaseMyTrip SG Pte Ltd. and EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC in Singapore and United Arab Emirates, respectively.During the year 2021-22, the Company incorporated EaseMyTrip Foundation (A non-profit organization) and YoloBus Private Limited, as wholly owned subsidiary companies in India. Further, it acquired Spree Hotels and Real Estate Private Limited which became its wholly owned subsidiary and acquired Technology and Assets of Yolo Travel Tech Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary companies outside India namely, EaseMyTrip Philippines Inc; EaseMyTrip USA Inc and EaseMyTrip Thai Co. Ltd. As of March 31, 2023, EaseMyTrip has served over 14 million customers, granting them access to a network of more than 400 international and domestic airlines. It had the largest network of travel agents with 51000+ registered travel agents across almost all major cities in India.During the year 2022-23, Company acquired subsidiary companies in India, Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC Private Limited with 75% toexpand presence across air charter services market in India and internationally; further, the Company incorporated outside India, EaseMyTrip NZ Ltd. It acquired a 55% stake in CheQin - the real-time hotel reservations marketplace; acquired a majority stake of 55% in CheQin, a pioneering real-time marketplace for hotel reservations.