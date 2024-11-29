|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Please find the enclosed proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Please find the enclosed report of Scrutinizer along with Voting Results of the business transacted through Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
The stock is trading ex-bonus following November 28, which was the record date for the company's bonus share issue.Read More
It had previously granted bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio, which equates to three free shares for every one held in November 2022.Read More
Easy Trip Planners expanded into medical tourism by acquiring 30% of Rollins International for ₹60 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.