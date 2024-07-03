iifl-logo-icon 1
Chalet Hotels Ltd Share Price

955.2
(-3.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,000.65
  • Day's High1,003.9
  • 52 Wk High1,052.45
  • Prev. Close992.75
  • Day's Low950.15
  • 52 Wk Low 670
  • Turnover (lac)3,306.04
  • P/E237.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value127.99
  • EPS4.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20,864.22
  • Div. Yield0
Chalet Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

1,000.65

Prev. Close

992.75

Turnover(Lac.)

3,306.04

Day's High

1,003.9

Day's Low

950.15

52 Week's High

1,052.45

52 Week's Low

670

Book Value

127.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20,864.22

P/E

237.97

EPS

4.18

Divi. Yield

0

Chalet Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Chalet Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chalet Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.37%

Foreign: 2.36%

Indian: 65.10%

Non-Promoter- 28.50%

Institutions: 28.50%

Non-Institutions: 4.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chalet Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

205.47

205.03

205.02

205.02

Preference Capital

200.35

185.89

174.67

119.46

Reserves

1,653.57

1,344.58

1,139.78

1,227.91

Net Worth

2,059.39

1,735.5

1,519.47

1,552.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

284.31

976.52

815.58

711.8

yoy growth (%)

-70.88

19.73

14.57

Raw materials

-35.13

-114.9

-82.22

-66.73

As % of sales

12.35

11.76

10.08

9.37

Employee costs

-85.5

-150.79

-129.55

-118.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-217.89

87.01

-31.06

66.02

Depreciation

-107.63

-111.36

-111.63

-126.98

Tax paid

109.32

-1.22

51.95

75.79

Working capital

-32.87

-79.86

126.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.88

19.73

14.57

Op profit growth

-95.55

19.09

19.86

EBIT growth

-131.46

29.98

-36.67

Net profit growth

-243.11

-180.91

-171.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,417.25

1,128.47

507.81

285.58

980.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,417.25

1,128.47

507.81

285.58

980.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.79

91.8

21.93

21.94

27.9

Chalet Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chalet Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Hetal Gandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ravi C Raheja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neel C Raheja

Managing Director & CEO

SANJAY SETHI

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

ARTHUR WILLIAM DE HAAST

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Conrad D Souza

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Radhika Piramal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Christabelle Baptista

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chalet Hotels Ltd

Summary

Chalet Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kenwood Hotels Private Limited on January 6, 1986. On July 19, 1997, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Kenwood Hotels Limited. On April 6, 1998, the name of Company was further changed to K. Raheja Resorts & Hotels Limited. Thereafter, on May 4, 1999, the name was changed to Chalet Hotels Limited. On the conversion of Company to a Private Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 15, 2011, the name changed to Chalet Hotels Private Limited. Resulting to this, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chalet Hotels Limited effective on June 6, 2018.Chalet Hotels Limited, the hospitality arm of one of Indias leading real-estate development group, viz. K Raheja Corp, is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of hotels under globally leading hospitality brands and resorts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Lonavala.The Company is engaged in business of hospitality (hotels), commercial and retail operations and real estate development. At March 31, 2023, the Company has 6 hotels (and one service apartment building) operating at Powai and Sahar (Mumbai), Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, commercial property at Bengaluru and Sahar, Mumbai and is engaged in construction and developmen
Company FAQs

What is the Chalet Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Chalet Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹955.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd is ₹20864.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chalet Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chalet Hotels Ltd is 237.97 and 7.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chalet Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chalet Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chalet Hotels Ltd is ₹670 and ₹1052.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chalet Hotels Ltd?

Chalet Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.32%, 3 Years at 65.74%, 1 Year at 46.46%, 6 Month at 15.74%, 3 Month at 15.34% and 1 Month at 11.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chalet Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chalet Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.48 %
Institutions - 28.50 %
Public - 4.02 %

