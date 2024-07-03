SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹1,000.65
Prev. Close₹992.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,306.04
Day's High₹1,003.9
Day's Low₹950.15
52 Week's High₹1,052.45
52 Week's Low₹670
Book Value₹127.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20,864.22
P/E237.97
EPS4.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
205.47
205.03
205.02
205.02
Preference Capital
200.35
185.89
174.67
119.46
Reserves
1,653.57
1,344.58
1,139.78
1,227.91
Net Worth
2,059.39
1,735.5
1,519.47
1,552.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
284.31
976.52
815.58
711.8
yoy growth (%)
-70.88
19.73
14.57
Raw materials
-35.13
-114.9
-82.22
-66.73
As % of sales
12.35
11.76
10.08
9.37
Employee costs
-85.5
-150.79
-129.55
-118.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-217.89
87.01
-31.06
66.02
Depreciation
-107.63
-111.36
-111.63
-126.98
Tax paid
109.32
-1.22
51.95
75.79
Working capital
-32.87
-79.86
126.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.88
19.73
14.57
Op profit growth
-95.55
19.09
19.86
EBIT growth
-131.46
29.98
-36.67
Net profit growth
-243.11
-180.91
-171.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,417.25
1,128.47
507.81
285.58
980.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,417.25
1,128.47
507.81
285.58
980.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.79
91.8
21.93
21.94
27.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Hetal Gandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ravi C Raheja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neel C Raheja
Managing Director & CEO
SANJAY SETHI
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
ARTHUR WILLIAM DE HAAST
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Conrad D Souza
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Radhika Piramal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Christabelle Baptista
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Chalet Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kenwood Hotels Private Limited on January 6, 1986. On July 19, 1997, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Kenwood Hotels Limited. On April 6, 1998, the name of Company was further changed to K. Raheja Resorts & Hotels Limited. Thereafter, on May 4, 1999, the name was changed to Chalet Hotels Limited. On the conversion of Company to a Private Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 15, 2011, the name changed to Chalet Hotels Private Limited. Resulting to this, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chalet Hotels Limited effective on June 6, 2018.Chalet Hotels Limited, the hospitality arm of one of Indias leading real-estate development group, viz. K Raheja Corp, is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of hotels under globally leading hospitality brands and resorts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Lonavala.The Company is engaged in business of hospitality (hotels), commercial and retail operations and real estate development. At March 31, 2023, the Company has 6 hotels (and one service apartment building) operating at Powai and Sahar (Mumbai), Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, commercial property at Bengaluru and Sahar, Mumbai and is engaged in construction and developmen
The Chalet Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹955.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chalet Hotels Ltd is ₹20864.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chalet Hotels Ltd is 237.97 and 7.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chalet Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chalet Hotels Ltd is ₹670 and ₹1052.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chalet Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.32%, 3 Years at 65.74%, 1 Year at 46.46%, 6 Month at 15.74%, 3 Month at 15.34% and 1 Month at 11.56%.
