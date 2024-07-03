Summary

Chalet Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kenwood Hotels Private Limited on January 6, 1986. On July 19, 1997, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Kenwood Hotels Limited. On April 6, 1998, the name of Company was further changed to K. Raheja Resorts & Hotels Limited. Thereafter, on May 4, 1999, the name was changed to Chalet Hotels Limited. On the conversion of Company to a Private Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on October 15, 2011, the name changed to Chalet Hotels Private Limited. Resulting to this, Company converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Chalet Hotels Limited effective on June 6, 2018.Chalet Hotels Limited, the hospitality arm of one of Indias leading real-estate development group, viz. K Raheja Corp, is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of hotels under globally leading hospitality brands and resorts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Lonavala.The Company is engaged in business of hospitality (hotels), commercial and retail operations and real estate development. At March 31, 2023, the Company has 6 hotels (and one service apartment building) operating at Powai and Sahar (Mumbai), Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, commercial property at Bengaluru and Sahar, Mumbai and is engaged in construction and developmen

