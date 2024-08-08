|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, we submit the copies of the newspaper advertisements published by the Company in Free Press Journal and Navshakti on July 11, 2024 in respect of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we submit herewith the proceedings of the 39th AGM held on August 8, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through two-way Video Conferencing in terms of relevant circulars issued by MCA. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.