Invest wise with Expert advice

Chalet Hotels Posts 3X Jump in Q1 Profit to ₹203 Crore

1 Aug 2025 , 10:13 AM

Chalet Hotels has delivered a sharp turnaround in performance for the June quarter. The company has registered a net profit surging to ₹203.1 crore. This is more than a threefold increase over the ₹60.4 crore it reported in the same period last year.

Total income for the quarter saw a dramatic rise. It touched ₹894.5 crore as against ₹361 crore in Q1FY25. A large part of this jump was due to one-time income from its residential project in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru residential asset contributed ₹439 crore in revenue during the quarter. This single project had a substantial impact on both top-line and bottom-line performance for the company in Q1.

Operating profit, too, showed strong growth. EBITDA came in at ₹357 crore. This is up from ₹140 crore in the year-ago quarter. Margins improved slightly to 39.9%. This is a surge from 38.8% last year. It indicates efficient cost controls despite scale expansion.

While the residential income added a one-off boost, the core hospitality business held steady. This support is shielded by strong demand in both corporate and leisure segments across key metros.

Chalet, part of the K Raheja Corp Group, operates a mix of business and luxury hotels across major Indian cities. The cities include Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Rishikesh. It also runs a hill resort in Khandala.

As of June 30, the company had 11 hotels in operation, together offering 3,314 rooms, spread across categories. Its strategy blends owned hotel assets with integrated commercial spaces, adding revenue diversity.

In addition to its hospitality assets, Chalet manages commercial developments spanning around 2.4 million square feet, located near its hotels. This mixed-use model helps balance cyclical trends in the hotel industry.

Management continues to focus on long-term growth, including efficient use of space, improving return on assets, and ensuring sustainability right from the design stage through operations.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

