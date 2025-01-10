Chalet Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
205.47
205.03
205.02
205.02
Preference Capital
200.35
185.89
174.67
119.46
Reserves
1,653.57
1,344.58
1,139.78
1,227.91
Net Worth
2,059.39
1,735.5
1,519.47
1,552.39
Minority Interest
Debt
2,595.51
2,663.33
2,418.84
1,850.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.19
13.75
Total Liabilities
4,654.9
4,398.83
3,939.5
3,416.68
Fixed Assets
3,987.92
3,811.87
3,445.62
2,827.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
211.46
165.55
6.28
130.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
155.08
144.85
235.27
179.67
Networking Capital
221.44
194.68
152.55
243.64
Inventories
569.9
439.05
436.48
435.21
Inventory Days
558.71
Sundry Debtors
53.49
58.29
43.6
30.16
Debtor Days
38.71
Other Current Assets
515.68
255.26
199.33
318.57
Sundry Creditors
-251.21
-226.01
-124.75
-95.43
Creditor Days
122.51
Other Current Liabilities
-666.42
-331.91
-402.11
-444.87
Cash
79
81.87
99.78
34.48
Total Assets
4,654.9
4,398.82
3,939.5
3,416.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.