|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
284.31
976.52
815.58
711.8
yoy growth (%)
-70.88
19.73
14.57
Raw materials
-35.13
-114.9
-82.22
-66.73
As % of sales
12.35
11.76
10.08
9.37
Employee costs
-85.5
-150.79
-129.55
-118.82
As % of sales
30.07
15.44
15.88
16.69
Other costs
-149.63
-395.08
-338.68
-305.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.62
40.45
41.52
42.85
Operating profit
14.04
315.74
265.11
221.17
OPM
4.93
32.33
32.5
31.07
Depreciation
-107.63
-111.36
-111.63
-126.98
Interest expense
-145
-144.61
-209.26
-215.36
Other income
20.71
27.24
24.71
187.18
Profit before tax
-217.89
87.01
-31.06
66.02
Taxes
109.32
-1.22
51.95
75.79
Tax rate
-50.17
-1.41
-167.23
114.79
Minorities and other
-4.06
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-112.63
85.78
20.88
141.81
Exceptional items
-4.17
-4.17
-121.75
0
Net profit
-116.8
81.61
-100.86
141.81
yoy growth (%)
-243.11
-180.91
-171.12
NPM
-41.08
8.35
-12.36
19.92
