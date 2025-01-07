iifl-logo-icon 1
Chalet Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

953
(-0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

284.31

976.52

815.58

711.8

yoy growth (%)

-70.88

19.73

14.57

Raw materials

-35.13

-114.9

-82.22

-66.73

As % of sales

12.35

11.76

10.08

9.37

Employee costs

-85.5

-150.79

-129.55

-118.82

As % of sales

30.07

15.44

15.88

16.69

Other costs

-149.63

-395.08

-338.68

-305.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.62

40.45

41.52

42.85

Operating profit

14.04

315.74

265.11

221.17

OPM

4.93

32.33

32.5

31.07

Depreciation

-107.63

-111.36

-111.63

-126.98

Interest expense

-145

-144.61

-209.26

-215.36

Other income

20.71

27.24

24.71

187.18

Profit before tax

-217.89

87.01

-31.06

66.02

Taxes

109.32

-1.22

51.95

75.79

Tax rate

-50.17

-1.41

-167.23

114.79

Minorities and other

-4.06

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-112.63

85.78

20.88

141.81

Exceptional items

-4.17

-4.17

-121.75

0

Net profit

-116.8

81.61

-100.86

141.81

yoy growth (%)

-243.11

-180.91

-171.12

NPM

-41.08

8.35

-12.36

19.92

