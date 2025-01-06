Chalet Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-217.89
87.01
-31.06
66.02
Depreciation
-107.63
-111.36
-111.63
-126.98
Tax paid
109.32
-1.22
51.95
75.79
Working capital
-32.87
-79.86
126.5
Other operating items
Operating
-249.08
-105.44
35.75
Capital expenditure
158.77
91.24
78.42
Free cash flow
-90.31
-14.2
114.18
Equity raised
2,697.58
1,742.51
836.71
Investing
-0.01
126.69
4
Financing
515.41
-128.02
1,172.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,122.65
1,726.98
2,127.41
