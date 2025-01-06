iifl-logo-icon 1


Chalet Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

955.2
(-3.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Chalet Hotels Ltd

Chalet Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-217.89

87.01

-31.06

66.02

Depreciation

-107.63

-111.36

-111.63

-126.98

Tax paid

109.32

-1.22

51.95

75.79

Working capital

-32.87

-79.86

126.5

Other operating items

Operating

-249.08

-105.44

35.75

Capital expenditure

158.77

91.24

78.42

Free cash flow

-90.31

-14.2

114.18

Equity raised

2,697.58

1,742.51

836.71

Investing

-0.01

126.69

4

Financing

515.41

-128.02

1,172.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,122.65

1,726.98

2,127.41

