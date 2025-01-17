iifl-logo-icon 1
Chalet Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

812.25
(-1.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.99

37.83

Op profit growth

-97.9

52.26

EBIT growth

-135.06

-10.69

Net profit growth

-239.59

-28.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.39

34.3

31.05

EBIT margin

-29.91

25.6

39.51

Net profit margin

-47.24

10.15

19.54

RoCE

-2.52

7.55

RoNW

-2.17

2.33

RoA

-0.99

0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.79

4.86

8.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.51

-0.66

0.79

Book value per share

74.89

81.22

30.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

-21.63

41.96

P/CEPS

-11.74

-305.41

P/B

2.12

2.68

EV/EBIDTA

166.88

16.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-45.47

-1.16

119.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.81

13.26

Inventory days

540.67

140.57

Creditor days

-149.27

-64.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.57

-1.71

-1.29

Net debt / equity

1.23

0.99

5.57

Net debt / op. profit

268.44

4.93

11.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.44

-11.8

-9.37

Employee costs

-30.79

-15.52

-16.69

Other costs

-54.36

-38.36

-42.87

