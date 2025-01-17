Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.99
37.83
Op profit growth
-97.9
52.26
EBIT growth
-135.06
-10.69
Net profit growth
-239.59
-28.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.39
34.3
31.05
EBIT margin
-29.91
25.6
39.51
Net profit margin
-47.24
10.15
19.54
RoCE
-2.52
7.55
RoNW
-2.17
2.33
RoA
-0.99
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.79
4.86
8.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.51
-0.66
0.79
Book value per share
74.89
81.22
30.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
-21.63
41.96
P/CEPS
-11.74
-305.41
P/B
2.12
2.68
EV/EBIDTA
166.88
16.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-45.47
-1.16
119.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.81
13.26
Inventory days
540.67
140.57
Creditor days
-149.27
-64.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.57
-1.71
-1.29
Net debt / equity
1.23
0.99
5.57
Net debt / op. profit
268.44
4.93
11.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.44
-11.8
-9.37
Employee costs
-30.79
-15.52
-16.69
Other costs
-54.36
-38.36
-42.87
No Record Found
