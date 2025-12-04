Chalet Hotels Launches Athiva Brand With Six Premium Properties Across India

Chalet Hotels saw strong investor interest after the company introduced Athiva Hotels & Resorts, its new premium hospitality brand aimed at strengthening its presence in the upscale and resort categories.

The Athiva portfolio will include six properties with more than 900 keys, featuring upcoming hotels such as Athiva in Navi Mumbai, Athiva Resort & Spa at Aksa Beach in Mumbai, Athiva Resort & Spa in Varca and Bambolim in Goa, and the Athiva Resort & Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The announcement marks a major step in Chalet Hotels’ expansion strategy, reflecting its intention to scale up in high-growth resort, leisure and convention markets, contributing to the positive market reaction.

The company posted a strong Q2FY26 performance, with total revenue increasing 94% year-on-year to ₹740 crore, supported by demand recovery and higher room realisations across key locations. EBITDA almost doubled to ₹310 crore, showing healthy operating leverage and efficient cost control during the quarter.

The core hospitality segment continued to deliver steady traction, generating ₹460 crore in revenue, a 20% yearly increase, while segment EBITDA rose 25% to ₹200 crore. Operating margins in the hospitality business improved, with EBITDA margin expanding by 1.4% points to 43.4%, driven by higher occupancy and better pricing.

The company declared its first interim dividend of ₹1 per share, signalling sustained confidence in cash flows and a commitment to shareholder value. Chalet’s inventory base expanded 10% year-on-year, supported by acquisitions and new additions in the leisure and urban hospitality portfolio.

The company also achieved a sustainability milestone by becoming the first hospitality brand to fully meet the Climate Group’s EV100 target, reinforcing its long-term ESG commitments.

During the quarter, Chalet handed over 55 residential flats to buyers under its Koramangala, Bengaluru project, adding to progress on its non-hospitality vertical. Managing director and CEO Sanjay Sethi said the quarter’s performance underscores the strength of the company’s diversified model and operational discipline, adding that the team delivered consistently despite volatile weather conditions and global uncertainties.

