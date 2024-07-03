Chalet Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
998.99
790.59
359.8
190.68
753.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
998.99
790.59
359.8
190.68
753.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.64
103.33
16.43
17.9
17.62
Total Income
1,012.63
893.93
376.22
208.58
771.4
Total Expenditure
597.26
491.15
302.73
191.52
484.13
PBIDT
415.37
402.78
73.49
17.05
287.27
Interest
143.79
113.94
108.82
116.79
106.48
PBDT
271.58
288.84
-35.33
-99.73
180.8
Depreciation
101.25
87.47
88.15
88.79
84.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.72
0.06
0.08
-6.36
18
Deferred Tax
-27.13
54.65
-53.55
-69.01
20.52
Reported Profit After Tax
195.74
146.66
-70.01
-113.15
57.45
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.04
-0.05
-0.03
-2.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
195.73
146.62
-69.97
-113.12
59.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
44.24
-9.98
-3.16
-2.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
195.73
102.38
-59.99
-109.96
62.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.54
7.15
-3.41
-5.52
2.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
205.4
205.02
205.02
205.02
205.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.57
50.94
20.42
8.94
38.11
PBDTM(%)
27.18
36.53
-9.81
-52.3
23.98
PATM(%)
19.59
18.55
-19.45
-59.34
7.62
