PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Chalet Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. The Board will also consider raising of funds by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures or any other market linked debt instrument subject to receipt of applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals and as may be permitted under applicable laws. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing regulations, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today considered and approved: - Financial Results - raising of funds - amendment of Articles of Association - appointment of Mr. Shwetank Singh as an Additional Director and Executive Director The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.20 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Chalet Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed for the purpose of declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. Accordingly the trading window shall be open on and from July 28 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on July 25, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved: - the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. - the appointment of M/s. KDA & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202427 May 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company has today i.e. on May 27, 2024 redeemed 1,600 NCRPS having a face value of Rs.1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs.160 million out of the profits of the Company available for distribution Read less..
Board Meeting13 May 20243 May 2024
Chalet Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed for the purpose of declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. Accordingly the trading window shall be open on and from May 16 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, considered and approved: -the Statement of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. -reorganization of the Companys Finance function as follows: -Mr. Milind Wadekar will step down as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on June 30, 2024. He will continue as a member of the Senior Management of the Company till September 30, 2024. Thereafter, he will move on to a higher role within the K Raheja Corp Group w.e.f.October 01, 2024. -Mr. Nitin Khanna will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 01, 2024. The Board today at its meeting held considered and approved the following: - Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 - reorganisation of companys finance function Further, the Board of Directors of the Company: - has not recommended any dividend on the listed securities, viz the Equity Shares of the Company - has approved payment of dividend of Re.1/- per share on the unlisted security viz. Non- Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, amounting to Rs.1,600/- in accordance with the terms of their issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Further to our letter dated May 13, 2024 intimation the change in the Senior Management personnel, please find enclosed herewith the details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on February 29, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the acquisition of partners share in Ayushi and Poonam Estates LLP, owning entity of Courtyard by Marriott, Aravalli Resort, in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Chalet Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and to consider fund raising options as may be deemed appropriate by the Board subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory/ statutory approvals and as may be permitted under applicable laws. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on January 24, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved: - the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended January 24, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and - Raising Funds. The Board has approved - Financial Results - Fund Raise (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

