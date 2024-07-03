SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹429.75
Prev. Close₹428.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,777.25
Day's High₹430.65
Day's Low₹410.25
52 Week's High₹502.2
52 Week's Low₹269.4
Book Value₹60.26
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,805.65
P/E44.31
EPS9.66
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
125.07
125.07
125.07
125.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,443.51
2,993.08
2,683.16
2,800.59
Net Worth
3,568.58
3,118.15
2,808.23
2,925.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
860.86
432.7
1,350.3
1,349.89
yoy growth (%)
98.95
-67.95
0.03
5.81
Raw materials
-125.54
-69.98
-168.82
-193.94
As % of sales
14.58
16.17
12.5
14.36
Employee costs
-342.21
-315.4
-410.88
-404.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-118.75
-394.06
125.7
173.86
Depreciation
-114.84
-119.96
-134.2
-108.97
Tax paid
14.73
99.92
15.37
-61.59
Working capital
95.46
-127.64
27.34
-118.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
98.95
-67.95
0.03
5.81
Op profit growth
-92.71
-221.82
3.09
13.97
EBIT growth
-75.97
-301.82
-9.41
7.12
Net profit growth
-65.55
-375.67
10.85
16.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,511.27
2,018.81
985.26
493.52
1,596.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,511.27
2,018.81
985.26
493.52
1,596.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
148.5
97.28
113.93
53.47
78.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Vikram Oberoi
Executive Chairman
Arjun Oberoi
Non Executive Director
Nita M Ambani
Non Executive Director
Manoj Harjivandas Modi
Independent Director
Rajeev Gupta
Independent Director
Chhavi Rajawat
Independent Director
Sanjay Gopal Bhatnagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lalit Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Renu S Karnad
Additional Director
Raj Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
EIH Ltd, the flagship company of Oberoi Group is one of the largest chains of hotels in India. The Oberoi Group is the owner and operator of 19 outstanding hotels, resorts and a luxury River Nile cruiser in Egypt under the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts brand and 10 five-star properties under the Trident Hotels label. In addition, the Group proudly own and manage the prestigious Maidens Hotel in New Delhi. Its comprehensive range of services include flight catering, airport lounges, travel and excursions, vehicle rentals, project management services and corporate air charters. The Company is in the business of luxury hotels, restaurant, management contracts and travel and tours. They operate hotels under the brand name Oberoi and Trident. The luxury hotels are operated under the Oberoi brand and five-star hotels are operated under the Trident brand. The hotels owned and managed by the Company are The Oberoi, Mumbai; The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur; The Oberoi, New Delhi; The Oberoi, Bangalore; The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata; The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore; Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai, and Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai. Other business units owned and managed by the Company include Motor Vessel Vrinda, Cochin (a luxury cruiser); Oberoi Airport Services, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore; Business Aircraft Charters and luxury car hire.EIH Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 1949 as a Public Limited Company with the name East India Hotels Ltd. Initially, the Company was in
The EIH Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EIH Ltd is ₹25805.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EIH Ltd is 44.31 and 7.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EIH Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EIH Ltd is ₹269.4 and ₹502.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EIH Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.93%, 3 Years at 50.70%, 1 Year at 59.21%, 6 Month at 1.09%, 3 Month at 12.24% and 1 Month at 9.38%.
