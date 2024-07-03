iifl-logo-icon 1
EIH Ltd Share Price

412.65
(-3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open429.75
  • Day's High430.65
  • 52 Wk High502.2
  • Prev. Close428.35
  • Day's Low410.25
  • 52 Wk Low 269.4
  • Turnover (lac)1,777.25
  • P/E44.31
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value60.26
  • EPS9.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,805.65
  • Div. Yield0.28
EIH Ltd KEY RATIOS

EIH Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

EIH Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EIH Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.84%

Non-Promoter- 19.17%

Institutions: 19.17%

Non-Institutions: 47.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EIH Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

125.07

125.07

125.07

125.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,443.51

2,993.08

2,683.16

2,800.59

Net Worth

3,568.58

3,118.15

2,808.23

2,925.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

860.86

432.7

1,350.3

1,349.89

yoy growth (%)

98.95

-67.95

0.03

5.81

Raw materials

-125.54

-69.98

-168.82

-193.94

As % of sales

14.58

16.17

12.5

14.36

Employee costs

-342.21

-315.4

-410.88

-404.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-118.75

-394.06

125.7

173.86

Depreciation

-114.84

-119.96

-134.2

-108.97

Tax paid

14.73

99.92

15.37

-61.59

Working capital

95.46

-127.64

27.34

-118.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

98.95

-67.95

0.03

5.81

Op profit growth

-92.71

-221.82

3.09

13.97

EBIT growth

-75.97

-301.82

-9.41

7.12

Net profit growth

-65.55

-375.67

10.85

16.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,511.27

2,018.81

985.26

493.52

1,596.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,511.27

2,018.81

985.26

493.52

1,596.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

148.5

97.28

113.93

53.47

78.44

EIH Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EIH Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Vikram Oberoi

Executive Chairman

Arjun Oberoi

Non Executive Director

Nita M Ambani

Non Executive Director

Manoj Harjivandas Modi

Independent Director

Rajeev Gupta

Independent Director

Chhavi Rajawat

Independent Director

Sanjay Gopal Bhatnagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lalit Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Renu S Karnad

Additional Director

Raj Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EIH Ltd

Summary

EIH Ltd, the flagship company of Oberoi Group is one of the largest chains of hotels in India. The Oberoi Group is the owner and operator of 19 outstanding hotels, resorts and a luxury River Nile cruiser in Egypt under the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts brand and 10 five-star properties under the Trident Hotels label. In addition, the Group proudly own and manage the prestigious Maidens Hotel in New Delhi. Its comprehensive range of services include flight catering, airport lounges, travel and excursions, vehicle rentals, project management services and corporate air charters. The Company is in the business of luxury hotels, restaurant, management contracts and travel and tours. They operate hotels under the brand name Oberoi and Trident. The luxury hotels are operated under the Oberoi brand and five-star hotels are operated under the Trident brand. The hotels owned and managed by the Company are The Oberoi, Mumbai; The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur; The Oberoi, New Delhi; The Oberoi, Bangalore; The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata; The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore; Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai, and Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai. Other business units owned and managed by the Company include Motor Vessel Vrinda, Cochin (a luxury cruiser); Oberoi Airport Services, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore; Business Aircraft Charters and luxury car hire.EIH Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 1949 as a Public Limited Company with the name East India Hotels Ltd. Initially, the Company was in
Company FAQs

What is the EIH Ltd share price today?

The EIH Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹412.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of EIH Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EIH Ltd is ₹25805.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EIH Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EIH Ltd is 44.31 and 7.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EIH Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EIH Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EIH Ltd is ₹269.4 and ₹502.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EIH Ltd?

EIH Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.93%, 3 Years at 50.70%, 1 Year at 59.21%, 6 Month at 1.09%, 3 Month at 12.24% and 1 Month at 9.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EIH Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EIH Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.85 %
Institutions - 19.17 %
Public - 47.98 %

