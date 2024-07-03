Summary

EIH Ltd, the flagship company of Oberoi Group is one of the largest chains of hotels in India. The Oberoi Group is the owner and operator of 19 outstanding hotels, resorts and a luxury River Nile cruiser in Egypt under the Oberoi Hotels & Resorts brand and 10 five-star properties under the Trident Hotels label. In addition, the Group proudly own and manage the prestigious Maidens Hotel in New Delhi. Its comprehensive range of services include flight catering, airport lounges, travel and excursions, vehicle rentals, project management services and corporate air charters. The Company is in the business of luxury hotels, restaurant, management contracts and travel and tours. They operate hotels under the brand name Oberoi and Trident. The luxury hotels are operated under the Oberoi brand and five-star hotels are operated under the Trident brand. The hotels owned and managed by the Company are The Oberoi, Mumbai; The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur; The Oberoi, New Delhi; The Oberoi, Bangalore; The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata; The Oberoi Vanyavilas, Ranthambhore; Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai, and Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai. Other business units owned and managed by the Company include Motor Vessel Vrinda, Cochin (a luxury cruiser); Oberoi Airport Services, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Bangalore; Business Aircraft Charters and luxury car hire.EIH Ltd was incorporated on May 26, 1949 as a Public Limited Company with the name East India Hotels Ltd. Initially, the Company was in

