EIH Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
588.99
526.54
741.34
741.26
530.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
588.99
526.54
741.34
741.26
530.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.52
38.8
68.87
42.37
26.22
Total Income
630.51
565.34
810.21
783.63
556.79
Total Expenditure
416.39
393.83
437.22
440.77
387.63
PBIDT
214.12
171.51
372.99
342.86
169.16
Interest
4.9
4.62
2.33
5.29
5.63
PBDT
209.22
166.89
370.66
337.57
163.53
Depreciation
33.94
33.38
32.53
33.85
33.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.97
34.08
100.47
65.84
28.77
Deferred Tax
6.61
2.68
-9.93
7.94
7.45
Reported Profit After Tax
132.7
96.75
247.59
229.94
94.14
Minority Interest After NP
2.83
4.56
24.66
10.64
1.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
129.87
92.19
222.93
219.3
93.11
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.52
-1.56
11.69
-18.09
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
131.39
93.75
211.24
237.39
93.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.08
1.47
3.56
3.51
1.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
125.07
125.07
125.07
125.07
125.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.35
32.57
50.31
46.25
31.88
PBDTM(%)
35.52
31.69
49.99
45.54
30.82
PATM(%)
22.53
18.37
33.39
31.02
17.74
No Record Found
