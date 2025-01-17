Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
99.63
-69.08
-0.13
4.69
Op profit growth
-99.55
-197.58
-2.9
14.51
EBIT growth
-81.37
-261.56
-27
29.89
Net profit growth
-73.64
-348.43
-16.95
73.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.12
-57.39
18.18
18.7
EBIT margin
-6.78
-72.75
13.92
19.04
Net profit margin
-9.89
-74.91
9.32
11.21
RoCE
-1.73
-8.98
5.71
8.56
RoNW
-0.79
-2.96
1.23
1.58
RoA
-0.63
-2.31
0.95
1.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.52
-6
2.89
3.43
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.9
Cash EPS
-3.54
-7.97
0.04
1.08
Book value per share
48.39
49.64
54.87
50.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
-101.51
-15.45
22.33
45.49
P/CEPS
-43.51
-11.61
1,565.75
144.15
P/B
3.18
1.86
1.17
3.09
EV/EBIDTA
171.78
-26.55
11.33
22.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.7
-25.1
-0.52
-30.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.83
104.82
49.1
46.22
Inventory days
18.54
41.53
12.8
11.49
Creditor days
-66.87
-95.63
-66.85
-61.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.91
8.65
-3.99
-13.17
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.09
0.13
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-168.02
-1.07
1.44
1.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.47
-14.82
-12.49
-14.1
Employee costs
-37.92
-69.92
-29.39
-28.84
Other costs
-48.72
-72.64
-39.92
-38.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.