EIH Ltd Key Ratios

399.25
(0.39%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

99.63

-69.08

-0.13

4.69

Op profit growth

-99.55

-197.58

-2.9

14.51

EBIT growth

-81.37

-261.56

-27

29.89

Net profit growth

-73.64

-348.43

-16.95

73.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.12

-57.39

18.18

18.7

EBIT margin

-6.78

-72.75

13.92

19.04

Net profit margin

-9.89

-74.91

9.32

11.21

RoCE

-1.73

-8.98

5.71

8.56

RoNW

-0.79

-2.96

1.23

1.58

RoA

-0.63

-2.31

0.95

1.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.52

-6

2.89

3.43

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.9

Cash EPS

-3.54

-7.97

0.04

1.08

Book value per share

48.39

49.64

54.87

50.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

-101.51

-15.45

22.33

45.49

P/CEPS

-43.51

-11.61

1,565.75

144.15

P/B

3.18

1.86

1.17

3.09

EV/EBIDTA

171.78

-26.55

11.33

22.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.7

-25.1

-0.52

-30.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.83

104.82

49.1

46.22

Inventory days

18.54

41.53

12.8

11.49

Creditor days

-66.87

-95.63

-66.85

-61.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.91

8.65

-3.99

-13.17

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.09

0.13

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-168.02

-1.07

1.44

1.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.47

-14.82

-12.49

-14.1

Employee costs

-37.92

-69.92

-29.39

-28.84

Other costs

-48.72

-72.64

-39.92

-38.35

