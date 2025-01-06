EIH Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-118.75
-394.06
125.7
173.86
Depreciation
-114.84
-119.96
-134.2
-108.97
Tax paid
14.73
99.92
15.37
-61.59
Working capital
95.46
-127.64
27.34
-118.9
Other operating items
Operating
-123.41
-541.74
34.21
-115.59
Capital expenditure
30.79
5.68
536.7
544.03
Free cash flow
-92.62
-536.05
570.91
428.43
Equity raised
5,601.95
5,959.39
5,382
5,243.11
Investing
-56.84
-36.49
49.16
-0.66
Financing
402.88
247.19
354.62
263.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,855.36
5,634.04
6,356.69
5,934.45
