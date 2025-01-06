iifl-logo-icon 1
EIH Ltd Cash Flow Statement

409.4
(-4.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-118.75

-394.06

125.7

173.86

Depreciation

-114.84

-119.96

-134.2

-108.97

Tax paid

14.73

99.92

15.37

-61.59

Working capital

95.46

-127.64

27.34

-118.9

Other operating items

Operating

-123.41

-541.74

34.21

-115.59

Capital expenditure

30.79

5.68

536.7

544.03

Free cash flow

-92.62

-536.05

570.91

428.43

Equity raised

5,601.95

5,959.39

5,382

5,243.11

Investing

-56.84

-36.49

49.16

-0.66

Financing

402.88

247.19

354.62

263.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,855.36

5,634.04

6,356.69

5,934.45

