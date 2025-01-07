Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
860.86
432.7
1,350.3
1,349.89
yoy growth (%)
98.95
-67.95
0.03
5.81
Raw materials
-125.54
-69.98
-168.82
-193.94
As % of sales
14.58
16.17
12.5
14.36
Employee costs
-342.21
-315.4
-410.88
-404.35
As % of sales
39.75
72.89
30.42
29.95
Other costs
-413.11
-321.92
-545.17
-532.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.98
74.39
40.37
39.48
Operating profit
-20.01
-274.61
225.41
218.64
OPM
-2.32
-63.46
16.69
16.19
Depreciation
-114.84
-119.96
-134.2
-108.97
Interest expense
-33.79
-40.43
-49.51
-19.57
Other income
49.89
40.94
84
83.76
Profit before tax
-118.75
-394.06
125.7
173.86
Taxes
14.73
99.92
15.37
-61.59
Tax rate
-12.4
-25.35
12.22
-35.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-104.02
-294.13
141.07
112.27
Exceptional items
-14.18
-48.98
-16.6
0
Net profit
-118.2
-343.12
124.46
112.27
yoy growth (%)
-65.55
-375.67
10.85
16.3
NPM
-13.73
-79.29
9.21
8.31
