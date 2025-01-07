iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EIH Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

415
(1.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EIH Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

860.86

432.7

1,350.3

1,349.89

yoy growth (%)

98.95

-67.95

0.03

5.81

Raw materials

-125.54

-69.98

-168.82

-193.94

As % of sales

14.58

16.17

12.5

14.36

Employee costs

-342.21

-315.4

-410.88

-404.35

As % of sales

39.75

72.89

30.42

29.95

Other costs

-413.11

-321.92

-545.17

-532.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.98

74.39

40.37

39.48

Operating profit

-20.01

-274.61

225.41

218.64

OPM

-2.32

-63.46

16.69

16.19

Depreciation

-114.84

-119.96

-134.2

-108.97

Interest expense

-33.79

-40.43

-49.51

-19.57

Other income

49.89

40.94

84

83.76

Profit before tax

-118.75

-394.06

125.7

173.86

Taxes

14.73

99.92

15.37

-61.59

Tax rate

-12.4

-25.35

12.22

-35.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-104.02

-294.13

141.07

112.27

Exceptional items

-14.18

-48.98

-16.6

0

Net profit

-118.2

-343.12

124.46

112.27

yoy growth (%)

-65.55

-375.67

10.85

16.3

NPM

-13.73

-79.29

9.21

8.31

EIH : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR EIH Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.