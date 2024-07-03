iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EIH Ltd Nine Monthly Results

421
(-0.32%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,769.93

1,381.75

684.31

280.82

1,185.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,769.93

1,381.75

684.31

280.82

1,185.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

96.26

77.23

42.8

43.38

68.51

Total Income

1,866.19

1,458.98

727.11

324.2

1,254.32

Total Expenditure

1,171.04

1,031.73

740.46

602.9

980.69

PBIDT

695.15

427.25

-13.35

-278.7

273.63

Interest

17.08

23.5

25.46

36.85

42.33

PBDT

678.07

403.75

-38.81

-315.55

231.3

Depreciation

98.96

94.47

92.44

101.04

110.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

124.51

4.74

9.07

2.33

30.21

Deferred Tax

24.49

67.6

-29.41

-92.31

-41.03

Reported Profit After Tax

430.11

236.94

-110.91

-326.61

131.98

Minority Interest After NP

13.94

6.73

1.38

-5.77

11.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

416.17

230.21

-112.29

-320.84

120.9

Extra-ordinary Items

-17.75

-23.7

-7.34

-2.48

-0.35

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

433.92

253.91

-104.95

-318.36

121.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.65

3.68

-1.8

-5.43

2.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

125.07

125.07

125.07

125.07

114.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.27

30.92

-1.95

-99.24

23.07

PBDTM(%)

38.31

29.22

-5.67

-112.36

19.5

PATM(%)

24.3

17.14

-16.2

-116.3

11.12

EIH: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EIH Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.