EIH Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,769.93
1,381.75
684.31
280.82
1,185.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,769.93
1,381.75
684.31
280.82
1,185.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
96.26
77.23
42.8
43.38
68.51
Total Income
1,866.19
1,458.98
727.11
324.2
1,254.32
Total Expenditure
1,171.04
1,031.73
740.46
602.9
980.69
PBIDT
695.15
427.25
-13.35
-278.7
273.63
Interest
17.08
23.5
25.46
36.85
42.33
PBDT
678.07
403.75
-38.81
-315.55
231.3
Depreciation
98.96
94.47
92.44
101.04
110.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
124.51
4.74
9.07
2.33
30.21
Deferred Tax
24.49
67.6
-29.41
-92.31
-41.03
Reported Profit After Tax
430.11
236.94
-110.91
-326.61
131.98
Minority Interest After NP
13.94
6.73
1.38
-5.77
11.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
416.17
230.21
-112.29
-320.84
120.9
Extra-ordinary Items
-17.75
-23.7
-7.34
-2.48
-0.35
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
433.92
253.91
-104.95
-318.36
121.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.65
3.68
-1.8
-5.43
2.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
125.07
125.07
125.07
125.07
114.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.27
30.92
-1.95
-99.24
23.07
PBDTM(%)
38.31
29.22
-5.67
-112.36
19.5
PATM(%)
24.3
17.14
-16.2
-116.3
11.12
