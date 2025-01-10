EIH Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
125.07
125.07
125.07
125.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,443.51
2,993.08
2,683.16
2,800.59
Net Worth
3,568.58
3,118.15
2,808.23
2,925.66
Minority Interest
Debt
158.16
210.98
451.86
394.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
192.64
188.13
183.57
171.65
Total Liabilities
3,919.38
3,517.26
3,443.66
3,491.57
Fixed Assets
2,405.86
2,310.81
2,268.89
2,369.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
690.86
717.61
718.83
775.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
82.5
65.2
176.61
148.1
Networking Capital
175.47
244.31
223.6
191.27
Inventories
57.37
55.76
41.35
43.45
Inventory Days
17.53
36.65
Sundry Debtors
187.51
210.38
105.21
72.42
Debtor Days
44.6
61.08
Other Current Assets
426.37
379.4
433.34
389.27
Sundry Creditors
-244.02
-206.2
-147.69
-155.73
Creditor Days
62.61
131.36
Other Current Liabilities
-251.76
-195.03
-208.61
-158.14
Cash
564.7
179.32
55.74
6.98
Total Assets
3,919.39
3,517.25
3,443.67
3,491.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.