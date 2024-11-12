Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

EIH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

EIH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

EIH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend a final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board recommended Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024